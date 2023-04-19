PC 1.5 (Power Class 29 dBm) Versus a PC 2 (26 dBm) Capable Smartphone in Laguna Beach on the T-Mobile Network (Band n41), 2023 Benchmark Study

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G NR Benchmark Study Vol 31: This is a Job for HPUE!" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 31st 5G benchmark study collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of a PC 1.5 (power class 29 dBm) versus a PC 2 (26 dBm) capable smartphone.

Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL5 and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Background

At 3GPP RAN#78 back in December 2017, a few companies proposed a higher-class power amplifier (29 dBm) for certain LTE and 5G mid-band frequencies to offset the coverage challenges associated with the higher frequency TDD spectrum. Five years later, this proposal is finally becoming a commercial reality. The publisher has already tested PC 2 versus PC 3 in an earlier report so it was only natural for us to take on this topic.

Methodology

Testing took place on the T-Mobile network (Band n41) in and around Laguna Beach, CA. The publisher used 2 largely identical Motorola edge (2022) smartphones with the only difference being one phone supported PC 1.5 and one phone supported PC 2. The publisher did downlink and uplink tests, stationary and mobile, as well as individual versus parallel tests. T-Mobile only provided logistical support, including the provisioned phones.

The Results

As expected, the PC 1.5-enabled smartphone had higher downlink throughput in RF challenged areas, and it provided better coverage, higher uplink MCS values, used more PUSCH resource blocks, and made better use of UL-MIMO and UL-256QAM than the PC 2-enabled smartphone. The publisher quantifies the differences in the report.

UL-256QAM and UL-MIMO Revisited

We remind readers how these two critical features can provide much higher throughput/spectral efficiency than smartphones with only UL-64QAM and a single uplink layer. PC 1.5 enhances how frequently these two features are used. The publisher also compares the Motorola edge (2022) smartphone's uplink performance with a best-in-class smartphone that only supported UL-256QAM.

UL-MU-MIMO

Not to confuse readers, but when testing single-user UL-MIMO we discovered uplink Mulit-user MIMO in which the network supported up to four smartphones, each capable of concurrently using all possible uplink RBs with certain caveats. The publisher didn't quantify its benefits, but plans to do so in an upcoming report.

