U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,873.78
    +65.68 (+1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,499.78
    +569.70 (+1.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,491.97
    +186.73 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.75
    +38.55 (+2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.93
    +1.26 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.30
    +28.70 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.60 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0100 (+0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5800
    -0.1400 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0156 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2160
    -1.1760 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,813.60
    -29.61 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.79
    +1.23 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     
8

PC giant Dell will reportedly stop using Chinese chips as soon as next year, and it shows how Washington-Beijing tensions are forcing companies to diversify their supply chains

Huileng Tan
·3 min read

 

Close-up of signage at the regional headquarters of Dell Computers in the Silicon Valley town of Santa Clara, California.
PC giant Dell is diversifying its supply chain away from China.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

  • Dell is planning to halt the use of Chinese semiconductor chips by 2024, per Nikkei.

  • The move also applies to chips made in the China-based factories of non-Chinese companies.

  • The PC giant also plans to slash the amount of other made-in-China parts in its products.

American tech giant Dell is planning to halt the use of Chinese semiconductor chips as soon as next year, and will slash the amount of other made-in-China parts in its products, Nikkei reported Thursday, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The move underscores a shifting of supply chains out of China as companies seek to end their reliance on the manufacturing giant as geopolitical relations between Washington and Beijing sour, and as factory operations in China continue to be hit by the country's COVID-19 policies.

It's not just made-in-China chips made by Chinese companies. Dell — the world's third-largest computer maker after Lenovo and HP — has also told suppliers that it plans to cut its use of made-in-China chips that are produced by non-Chinese firms, according to Nikkei.

Other than chips, Dell has also asked suppliers of other electronic parts — such as modules and circuit boards — to ramp up production capacity in countries outside China, per Nikkei.

"We continuously explore supply chain diversification across the globe that makes sense for our customers and our business," Dell told Insider.

Dell's supply chain strategy reflects growing concerns among companies as the the Biden administration cracks down on China's strategic chip sector — which Beijing is counting on, to dominate the world's tech industry.

However, in October the US imposed export controls on shipping equipment to Chinese-owned factories making advanced logic chips. In December, the US Commerce Department added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 companies in China's artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist.

To navigate Washington-China tensions, companies from Apple to Nike have been making contingency plans to shift production out of China to other low-cost locations in Asia. This is especially as Beijing's pandemic policies drove home the uncertainty of depending on just one country for their supply chains.

For much of 2020 to 2022, China's strict pandemic containment measures disrupted factory operations and logistics. Even tech giant Apple was burned late last year when its iPhone output was hit by the country's zero-COVID drive.

And then, Beijing abruptly rolled back its zero-COVID policy, in turn triggering a wave of infections that is wrecking havoc on economic activities in China right now.

The extent of the outbreak in China is not clear because Beijing has stopped publishing COVID case numbers and deaths from December 25. However, hospitals and funeral homes are reportedly overwhelmed.

Beijing only acknowledged six new coronavirus deaths since December 6, when the country U-turned on its zero-COVID policies. But Airfinity, a UK health data company, estimated on December 29 that around 9,000 are dying from COVID each day in China.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dell to phase out Chinese chips by 2024 - Nikkei

    STORY: Dell plans to stop using all Chinese chips by 2024. That’s according to reports in Japan’s Nikkei newspaper on Thursday (January 5). The computer maker has also reportedly told suppliers to cut down the amount of other made-in-China parts. And producers of printed circuit boards and other components have been told to prepare capacity in Vietnam and other locations. It comes after the U.S. added Chinese chipmaker YMTC to its trade blacklist. 21 other Chinese firms working on artificial intelligence chips were also added. Back in October, the Biden administration published a set of export controls. That includes a measure to cut China off from supplies of certain chips made with U.S. tools anywhere in the world. The Nikkei says Dell rival HP has also begun talking to suppliers about moving production away from China. Neither firm responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

  • Peng Shuai: WTA demands private meeting before tournaments can resume

    The women's tennis body says it must meet Ms Peng in private before resuming tournaments in China.

  • U.S. stocks end higher after two days of losses though Fed officials expect no interest rate cuts this year

    U.S. stocks ended another choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed none of the 19 top central bank officials think it will be appropriate to cut interest rates this year, while economic data suggested economic growth was slowing.

  • China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

    China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures. The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve elderly people, pregnant women, small children and those with underlying conditions. People using public transport are also urged to wear masks and pay special attention to their health and personal hygiene, Vice Minister Xu Chengguang told reporters at a briefing.

  • Loyal Elon Musk fan Cathie Wood swims against prevailing currents to scoop up more Tesla shares for ARK Invest

    Arguing the stock still has “miles to run,” the devout Christian’s unwavering conviction in the polarizing CEO saw her buy when everyone else was looking to sell.

  • Fed’s Cook says inflation remains ‘far too high’ despite some encouraging signs

    Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Friday that inflation remains 'far too high' despite some encouraging signs.

  • China has a 10,000 euro cost advantage in small EVs, auto supplier says

    Chinese automakers can build an electric vehicle (EV) for 10,000 euros ($10,618) less than European automakers, an overwhelming cost advantage that will put pressure on European manufacturers in their home market, the head of auto supplier Forvia said. As European consumers seek cheap EVs, Forvia Chief Executive Patrick Koller told the CES convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday that China was producing "good vehicles" and Europe would not be able to stop imports. The issue is "more dangerous" for Europe than the United States, Koller told Reuters in an interview, as high duties have limited China's U.S. market share.

  • Dell looks to phase out China-made chips by 2024 - Nikkei

    The news comes after the United States added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" companies in the country's artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist in December. PC maker HP Inc, one of Dell's rivals, has also started surveying its suppliers to gauge the feasibility of moving production and assembly away from China, the report said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Dell has also asked product assemblers and suppliers of other components such as electronic modules and print circuit boards to help prepare capacity in countries beyond China, such as Vietnam, the report said.

  • Tech’s Bill Is Coming Due. Investors Aren’t the Only Ones Who Will Pay.

    Tech companies went on a spending binge to satisfy new pandemic demand. Then came the reopening and the rate hikes. Now, investors, consumers, and employees are on the hook for the bill.

  • VinFast, Vietnamese Startup, Says Americans Can Get Its EVs This Year

    VinFast VF6 and VF7 reservations will open in March for U.S. buyers, with deliveries promised starting around the end of the year.

  • Economist Says His Indicator That Predicted Eight US Recessions Is Wrong This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Campbell Harvey has had a winning track record since he showed in his dissertation at the University of Chicago decades ago that the shape of the bond yield curve was linked to the path of US economic activity.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUkraine Latest: Kyiv Skeptical on Putin’s Brief Cease-Fire OfferWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCa

  • Exclusive-China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug - sources

    China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters. China's medical products regulator - the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) - has been leading the talks with Pfizer since late last month, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • Deere Jumps Into Electric Excavators in Tech Transformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of farm equipment, launched a new electric excavator amid rising demand to reduce emissions in heavy industry.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Se

  • Iran summons French envoy over 'insulting' cartoons

    Iran summoned France's envoy in Tehran on Wednesday to protest against "insulting" cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo depicting the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian state media reported. The French weekly had published dozens of cartoons about Khamenei, which it said were part of a competition it launched last month to support anti-government protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in September while in the custody of morality police. "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept insulting its Islamic, religious, and national sanctities and values in any way," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the French envoy on Wednesday, according to state TV.

  • Sean McVay supports players who aren’t ready to play Sunday in wake of Damar Hamlin’s situation

    Sean McVay expressed support to players on the Rams if they aren't prepared to play in Week 18 due to Damar Hamlin's situation.

  • The jobs report confirms that the soft landing has arrived — if the Fed has the wisdom to embrace it

    Fewer hours worked plus smaller pay raises mean the Federal Reserve has weakened the labor market and licked inflation.

  • Paraguay election race puts Taiwan ties on a knife-edge

    Paraguay would cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and open relations with China if the opposition wins the election in April, its presidential candidate Efrain Alegre told Reuters, hoping to boost soy and beef exports that are its main economic engines. The ruling party candidate, meanwhile, told Reuters he would maintain ties with Taiwan, a self-governed island that China considers one of its provinces and not a county, making the geopolitical question a center-piece of the election race. Paraguay is one of only 14 nations globally that retains diplomatic ties with Taiwan and the only South American country to do so.

  • TikTok announces hiring freeze for consultants: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that TikTok has paused hiring amid massive layoffs within the tech sector.

  • Prince Harry Drove Through Tunnel Where His Mother Died at Same Speed: 'I Want to Go Through It'

    In PEOPLE's exclusive excerpt from Prince Harry's memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recounts the emotional moment he drove through the same Paris tunnel where his mother died in 1997

  • Brendan Fraser on Movie-Star Comeback: 'I'm Waiting for Someone' to 'Tell Me That the Jig Is Up'

    "I know I'm doing what I love. I'm really happy to be able to do that," the actor said