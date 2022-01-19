PC Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% by 2026| Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. and Apple Inc |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PC market is set to grow by USD 72.75 million from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.17% as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by distribution channel (business-to-business and business-to-consumer) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.

Attractive Opportunities in PC Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key takeaways from PC Market study

PC market size to increase by USD 72.75 million at a CAGR of 8.17% between 2021 and 2026

7.55% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

35% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Dominant vendors include Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and others

PC Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The PC market share growth by the business-to-business segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is expected by the increase in the use of PCs for various business purposes, such as e-mailing, posting, and others in the corporate offices post COVID-19 pandemic. Entrepreneurs are coming up with new ideas every day that will lead to the entry of startups into the market, thereby increasing the demand for more PCs. Such factors will positively impact the market in focus.

PC Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The increasing use of laptops in educational institutions is one of the key factors driving the global PC market growth. The demand for PCs has increased in schools and universities classrooms owing to factors such as low costs, wireless access, and convenience. The adoption of virtual technologies to access online courses on platforms such as Coursera, edX, and Udemy will lead to an increase in the demand for laptops, which is driving the market. Moreover, educational institutions are providing laptops to their teachers to improve the efficiency of teachers and to help students with their learning. All these factors will positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global PC market growth will be the tendency to buy devices with lower configurations. The continuous developments in education software will require updated hardware solutions to meet the various software requirements. However, the majority of users would not have adequate knowledge and training of the functionalities of systems which will retain them to choose high-end configuration devices. All these key factors are expected to impede the growth of the global PC market during the forecast period.

The PC Market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2022 and the forecast of the PC Market through 2026?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the PC Market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the PC Market?

PC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 72.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

