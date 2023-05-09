U.S. markets closed

PC.Solutions.Net Completes SOC2 Audit

PR Newswire
·2 min read

HOUSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PC.Solutions.Net (PCSN), a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), announces its completion of a SOC 2 audit. This audit demonstrates the company's commitment to providing secure and reliable services to its customers.

PCSN Logo (PRNewsfoto/PC.Solutions.Net)
PCSN Logo (PRNewsfoto/PC.Solutions.Net)

The SOC 2 audit is an important industry standard that evaluates the effectiveness of an organization's information security policies, procedures, and controls. By completing this audit, PCSN has demonstrated that it has implemented appropriate security measures to protect its customers' data and systems.

"As a Managed Security Services Provider, our customers rely on us to protect their critical data and systems," said PCSN's CEO. "By completing a SOC 2 audit, we are demonstrating our commitment to providing secure and reliable services to our customers."

The SOC 2 audit covers five trust principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. The Security principle is the most commonly audited trust principle and focuses on the effectiveness of an organization's information security controls.

"Completing a SOC 2 audit is a rigorous process, but it is an important step in demonstrating our commitment to security and transparency," said PCSN's Chief Information Security Officer. "By undergoing this audit, we are providing our customers with the assurance they need that we are taking the necessary steps to protect their data and systems."

As a result of the SOC 2 audit, PCSN  is now able to provide its customers with a SOC 2 report, which details the effectiveness of its controls and provides an independent assessment of its security posture.

In today's threat landscape, it is more important than ever for organizations to ensure the security and privacy of their data. By choosing a SOC 2 audited MSSP like PCSN, customers can have confidence that their data and systems are in safe hands.

For more information about PCSN and its SOC 2 audit, please visit https://PCSN.NET.

SOURCE PC.Solutions.Net