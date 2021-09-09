U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

PCAS: 1st Half 2021 earnings report

PCAS
Ecully, September 9, 2021

1st HALF 2021 EARNINGS REPORT

PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, announces the publication of its consolidated earnings for the first half of 2021.




in millions of euros


30 June 2020

30 June 2021

Net sales

105.1

106.3

EBITDA (*)

7.2

8.0

EBITDA margin

6.9%

7.5%

Current operating income (*)

-3.0

-2.6

Other operating income and expenses

-0.2

-0.4

Operating income

-3.2

-3.0

Financial result

-1.5

-0.9

Taxes

-1.1

-1.3

Net result

-5.8

-5.2

(*) of which research tax credit (CIR): 2.2 M€ in 2019 and 2.1 M€ in 2020


Results

The PCAS Group generated consolidated net sales of €106.3 million as of June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (+3.1% at a constant exchange rate).

EBITDA amounted to €8.0 million (€9.9 million at constant exchange rate) at June 30, 2021 versus €7.2 million at June 30, 2020.

Current operating income amounted to -€2.6 million (-€0.7 million at constant exchange rate) as of June 30, 2021, compared to -€3.0 million at June 30, 2020.

Net income amounted to -€5.2 million in the first half of 2021 versus -€5.8 million at June 30, 2020.


Outlook

As mentioned in our previous press releases since end-March 2020, the global coronavirus health crisis is changing by the day, with persistent uncertainty surrounding its duration, extent and impacts on corporate production lines as well as consumption in general.

The potential impacts in the medium term remain difficult to anticipate. This crisis still calls for cautious measures. Due to the exceptional circumstances, the Group has suspended its financial targets and strategic business objectives until the situation becomes clearer.

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

Q3 2021 net sales, on November 4, 2021.


ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 10% of net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for major market-leading global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in cutting-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €194.1 million in 2020 and employs nearly 1,100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com


PCAS

NewCap



Pierre Luzeau / Eric Moissenot



Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 1 69 79 60 00
www.pcas.com

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 98 53
pcas@newcap.eu

Attachment


