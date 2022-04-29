Pcas: Release of the 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD)
RELEASE OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT (URD)
Ecully, April 29, 2022
The PCAS Universal Registration Document 2021, which includes the annual financial report, was filed with France's Financial Markets Authority, in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format), on April 29, 2022, under number D.22-0386.
This document contains:
The 2021 annual financial report
The Board of Directors' corporate governance report in accordance with Section L.225-37 of France's Commercial Code
Information on the statutory auditors' fees
This document is now available:
At PCAS headquarters: 21 chemin de la Sauvegarde, 21 Ecully Parc, CS 33167, 69134 Ecully, France
On the company website: www.pcas.com
NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:
2021 Shareholder’s Meeting in Ecully at 10 a.m. on June 9, 2022
ABOUT PCAS
PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 12% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €187.0 million in 2021 and employs nearly 1200 people in six countries.
To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com
PCAS
Newcap
Philippe Clavel / Eric Moissenot
Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00
Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53
