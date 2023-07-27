PCB Bancorp (PCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PCB Bancorp (PCB) reported $24.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +6.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PCB Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 55.91% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.26%.

Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $2.45 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Margin : 3.55% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Non interest Income : $2.66 million versus $3.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Interest Income: $21.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.59 million.

Shares of PCB Bancorp have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

