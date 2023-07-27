U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.00
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,601.25
    +30.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.50
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    +0.1610 (+4.18%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2797
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2290
    -0.1760 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,264.67
    -126.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.01
    -3.64 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,407.76
    -483.40 (-1.47%)
     

PCB Bancorp (PCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

PCB Bancorp (PCB) reported $24.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +6.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PCB Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 55.91% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.26%.

  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.55% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total Non interest Income: $2.66 million versus $3.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income: $21.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.59 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for PCB Bancorp here>>>

Shares of PCB Bancorp have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PCB Bancorp (PCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research