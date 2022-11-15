U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

PCBAI launching one-stop cloud manufacturing PCBA services on electronica 2022

3 min read

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an advanced one-stop PCBA manufacturing platform, PCBAI (www.pcbai.com) participated in  electronica 2022, the world's leading trade fair and conference for electronics in Munich, Germany, from November 15 to 18, 2022. Join in the premier electronics event with PCBAI to take a look at the cutting-edge technology, products, and solutions in the electronics industry and supply chain.

In the exhibition, PCBAI comprehensively demonstrated how to build the next generation EMS system and integrate the advantageous resources in the global electronics industry supply chain and manufacturing chain. It links resources by a flexible manufacturing system, and creates customized production with digital collaboration, providing global customers with whole process of manufacturing and supply chain services from prototype to mass production with high cost-to-performance and high efficiency.

Driven by its robust long-term accumulated advantages in China's supply chain, PCBAI has innovatively built a cloud manufacturing network led by AIoT, helping customers reduce costs while ensuring efficient production. At present, PCBAI has connected and managed dozens of capacity-shared processing plants with over 100 production lines across China, continuously audited according to international standards. Providing a digital MES system empowering customers to see project progress information online in real time, including production detail and material management, PCBAI is committed to give every customer a fully transparent manufacturing supply chain system.

In addition, PCBAI has always adhered to the strategy of globalization and localization. "PCBAI has set up offices in Germany, the United States, Singapore and other countries to provide customers with localized services." Xiaoman Guo, general manager of PCBAI, said, "Our team can provide customers with complete and barrier-free professional services face-to-face. And during the production, our service personnel will constantly communicate with customers and confirm every step and every risk point in order to maintain the efficient operation of the project."

With the advantages in supply chain resources, highly intelligent technical management ability, and an excellent global service team, PCBAI has provided many industrial users with scientific, user-friendly and unique services. Mr. Yin, chairman of an Electronic Technology Company, praised and said: " Considering our special process requirements, the PCBAI factories can control the whole manufacturing process and meet a variety of special customized needs. Meanwhile, the project management team is very professional and can greatly improve the efficiency throughout the production cycle. They are our top-quality and reliable partners."

About PCBAI

PCBAI (www.pcbai.com) was founded in 2018 with a registered capital of RMB 20 million. It has been awarded ISO-9001 (2015) and IS0-14001 (2015) system certification, and is a member of the IPC organization and currently vice president unit of the Shanghai Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Association. As an advanced one-stop PCBA manufacturing platform, PCBAI links resources by a flexible manufacturing system, and creates customized production with digital collaboration, providing global customers with the whole process of manufacturing and supply chain services from prototype to mass production. For more information about PCBAI please visit http://www.pcbai.com

Media Contacts:
Xiaoman Guo
guoxm@pcbai.com
+86 1760 010 3935（China）
Yao Tang
yao.tang@virtue-intelligence.com
+49 6151 3074402（Germany）

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcbai-launching-one-stop-cloud-manufacturing-pcba-services-on-electronica-2022-301678467.html

SOURCE PCBAI

