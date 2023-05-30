PCCS Group Berhad's (KLSE:PCCS) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at PCCS Group Berhad (KLSE:PCCS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PCCS Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = RM12m ÷ (RM298m - RM119m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, PCCS Group Berhad has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of PCCS Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From PCCS Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at PCCS Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 6.7%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, PCCS Group Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 40% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 40% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Bottom Line On PCCS Group Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for PCCS Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 125% to shareholders in the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

