PCE inflation accelerates in March. What it means for Fed rate cuts

A key inflation measure rose sharply in March, further dampening hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

An underlying gauge of price increases stayed elevated. And household spending increased dramatically again, possibly keeping inflation higher for longer.

Consumer prices overall increased 2.7% from a year earlier, above February's 2.5% rise but well below the 40-year high of 7% in June 2022, according to the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.3%, in line with the advance the prior month, the PCE index shows.

Inflation has accelerated so far this year after easing last fall.

What is the current core PCE inflation rate?

A measure of “core” prices that excludes volatile food and energy items and that the Fed follows more closely increased 0.3% on a monthly basis, the same as in February. That kept the annual increase at 2.8%.

The disappointing readings were largely expected after Commerce said in Thursday’s report on economic growth that core PCE inflation rose at an annual rate of 3.7% in the first quarter, more than the 3.4% forecasters projected.

Just a few weeks ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would not overreact to worrisome inflation numbers in January and February. He suggested they could have been blips and inflation still appeared headed toward the Fed’s 2% target.

His tone changed after another inflation measure out earlier this month, the consumer price index, revealed larger-than-expected gains in March. Overall inflation jumped to 3.5% from 3.2% and the core reading stayed high at 3.8%.

Economists were hoping the PCE figures would provide some solace because they’ve been running well below CPI. And rent, which has been leaping steadily, has half the weight in the PCE index that it holds in CPI. The Fed also tends to watch PCE more closely.

Is inflation expected to go down?

The price of goods such as used cars, furniture and appliances generally have fallen as pandemic-related supply chain snarls have resolved. But the cost of services, including rent, car insurance and health care, have climbed higher, in part because of sharply rising wages tied to COVID-induced labor shortages.

Is the Fed going to lower interest rates in 2024?

After the CPI report, Powell said “it's likely to take longer than expected” for the Fed to gain confidence that inflation is heading sustainably to the Fed’s target. Futures market that had anticipated the first rate decrease in June and a total of three cuts this year now expect just one in September.

Some economists still believe inflation can resume its prior downshift fairly quickly as a decline in rent for new tenant leases begins to affect existing lease renewals and slowing wage growth restrains the rising cost of services.

Is consumer spending up or down right now?

Household spending increased a hefty 0.8 after a similar rise the previous month.

Personal income rose 0.5%, up from 0.3%.

But Americans are drawing heavily from savings to help finance their purchases, a trend that's unlikely to persist. The personal savings rate, the share of income that households are socking away, fell from 3.6% to 3.2% last month. That's the lowest since October 2022 and down from a pre-pandemic average of about 7%.

They're squirreling away less money from their paychecks and other income in part because pandemic-related savings are running dry. Credit card debt is at a record high as low- and middle-income people struggle to keep pace with higher costs. And delinquencies are at historic highs.

But job growth is still robust and average pay increases have outpaced inflation since last spring, giving households more purchasing power. Strong demand for products and services can put upward pressure on prices.

