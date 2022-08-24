U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

PCF Insurance Services Acquires Florida-Based Apple Insurance and Financial Services

·2 min read

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), one of the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firms, announced today the acquisition of Florida-based insurance broker Apple Insurance and Financial Services.

Apple Insurance is a well-known individual health and Medicare insurance agency based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, offering access to Florida Blue, a top carrier in the space.

"Apple Insurance is a thriving, high-growth agency," says Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance Services. "With their proven model for growth and continued value creation, Apple Insurance gives PCF a strong foothold in one of the most competitive individual health care markets in the U.S."

PCF Insurance selects Agency Partners who believe in the PCF Insurance business strategy, have proven success in their industry, and are looking to grow beyond their current capacity. Apple Insurance's focus on strategic, national growth and collaboration aligns with PCF Insurance's rapidly expanding portfolio of Agency Partners.

"Apple Insurance is a one-stop shop for insurance in the South Florida market with a diverse portfolio of insurance projects," said Rick Jultak, Principal at Apple Insurance. "With PCF, we have a clear path to creating valuable strategic partners with other top-tier insurance agencies throughout the country."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 2022, PCF Insurance has completed or has under the letter of intent 104 acquisitions, continuing its industry-leading M&A pace. PCF's well-diversified revenue stream continues to enable its strategic investments in technology and infrastructure build-outs to support its significant network expansion.

About Apple Insurance & Financial Services

The leading South Florida agency for Florida Blue, Apple Insurance and Financial Services is a full-service agency providing a complete range of insurance products, from primary medical and Medicare supplemental insurance to long-term care coverage, dental plans, accident plans, and pet insurance. Learn more at appleinsurance.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Recognized as a top acquirer by The Hales Report, ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

 

 

