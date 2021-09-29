PCG Sponsors 5th Annual Women's Leadership Conference to Support the Advancement of Women Leaders in New Jersey Education

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG), a leading provider of solutions implementation and operations improvement services to the public sector, is proud to sponsor the 5th Annual Women's Leadership Conference, taking place on September 30 through October 1, 2021, in Somerset, New Jersey. The Conference is an annual event designed for women in or aspiring to positions in educational leadership. The event is organized and presented by the School Superintendent's Association (AASA), the New Jersey Association of School Administrators (NJASA), and the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association/Foundation for Education Administration (NJPSA/FEA).

"Supporting diversity and professional advancement in the education sector is a critical strategy in PCG's efforts to help states, districts, and schools across the country to improve outcomes for all students." said Jim McGlynn, a manager in PCG's Education practice. "We are proud to support AASA, NJASA, and NJPSA/FEA's ongoing collaborative efforts to build the capacity of women leaders to make an even greater impact in schools. This work is core to our mission, we enjoy this partnership, and it is something our team takes great pride in being a part of."

This year's conference will offer over 30 panels, workshops, and keynote presentations that focus on issues including leadership, empowerment for women in the field, and education topics related to equity, diversity, and inclusion. The agenda includes sessions such as: "What Women Want: Developing Supports for Women Leaders"; "Building a Diverse Talent Pipeline"; and "Courageous Voices: Organizing for Equity in Schools and Districts."

On October 1st, Kendra Carter, an associate manager in PCG's Education practice, will facilitate the session titled "Leading Transformation in Special Education Leadership," convening a diverse panel of respected women leaders from New Jersey's special education landscape that includes: Peggy McDonald, Coordinator of Special Projects, FEA; Candice Wells, Supervisor of Special Education, Newark Public Schools; Debby Sarmir, Assistant Superintendent, Northern Valley Regional School District; and Lystrea Crooks, Director of Special Education, Irvington Public Schools.

FEA Director of Special Projects, Mary Reece said: "We are proud to have PCG as a sponsor of this exciting event uplifting women's leadership. PCG is a valued partner in strengthening our mission to promote sustained professional growth, support research-based practices, and enhance learning for teachers and leaders for the purpose of equity and continuous school improvement."

As a sponsor of the 5th Annual Women's Leadership Conference, PCG continues its longstanding record of vital work in New Jersey. PCG first established its presence in the state in 2005. Since then, PCG has provided education, health, and human services to local and state government through a team of over 300 local full-time professionals, with offices in Newark and Princeton. PCG works with teachers, school administrators, and education leaders across the state to provide meaningful solutions supporting education and improved outcomes for all students.

