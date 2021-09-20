U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.25
    -44.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,008.00
    -454.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,211.25
    -114.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.80
    -29.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.10
    -0.87 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +5.69 (+30.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0066 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7440
    -0.1510 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,801.06
    -3,300.47 (-6.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.87
    -109.66 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,882.95
    -80.69 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

PChome Online, Eyeing Fintech and BNPL Opportunities, Announces NT$1 billion Private Placement to Introduce China Development Financial (2883.TW) and Chunghwa Telecom (2412.TW) as Strategic Investors

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PChome Online Inc. (8044.TW) today (Sep. 17th, 2021) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with China Development Financial ("CDF"), Chunghwa Telecom ("CHT") and the founders of 21st Century Digital Technology Co., Ltd ("21CD"). The strategic investors will jointly subscribe PChome's NT$1 billion private placement, representing 9,376,463 common shares of the company, or 7.35% of the enlarged share base. The private placement is priced at NT$106.65 per share.

0917&#x003010;PChome news photo&#x003011;PChome Online, Eyeing Fintech and BNPL Opportunities, Announces NT$1 billion Private Placement to Introduce China Development Financialand Chunghwa Telecom as Strategic Investors
0917【PChome news photo】PChome Online, Eyeing Fintech and BNPL Opportunities, Announces NT$1 billion Private Placement to Introduce China Development Financialand Chunghwa Telecom as Strategic Investors

The strategic partnership, together with the industry leaders from the financial and telecom industries, reinforces our mission statement to build an "everyday reliable" product and service portfolio to fulfill the consumers' demands. It's also a major step forward for PChome to work together with strategic partners to multiply the impact of "PChome ecosystem".

To strengthen the cooperation and unlock potential synergies, PChome will subsequently acquire a controlling stake (~50%) in 21CD by 1) investing NT$2.16 billion in cash to obtain the shares from its founders and 2) exchanging PChome's shareholding in its Fintech subsidiary Pi Mobile Technology ("Pi") for 21CD's new shares, based on an exchange ratio that 1 common share of Pi can be exchanged for 0.29795959 new common share issued by 21CD.

As an investment portfolio company of CDF's venture capital arm, 21CD is one of the fastest growing BNPL platforms in Taiwan. Its BNPL service was also launched at PChome B2C platform in the first quarter of 2021. With PChome ecosystem's rich traffic and data flow from day-to-day transactions across buyers and sellers, we believe the new partnership, including the combination of 21CD and Pi, can significantly speed up PChome's fintech business roadmap and its path to profitability, by leveraging our partners' financial product knowhow, credit data system, experienced management team, and capital support.

For more financial details, please visit the Market Observation Post System.

SOURCE PChome Online Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fall Amid Fed, China Risks; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe plunged and U.S. equity futures declined at the start of a week abounding with risks including spillover from China Evergrande Group’s woes, falling commodity prices and the Federal Reserve policy meeting.The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.4% at the open, with raw materials leading the decline as iron ore extended a slump below $100 a ton after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity. Base metals including copper also fell as the dollar rose before

  • Dow futures drop 300 points as China property fears grow

    MARKET SNAPSHOT U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 300 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • European stocks follow Asia lower on property market jitters

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged to over 11-year lows, extending losses as executives try to salvage its business prospects and as default fears grow over a looming deadline for payment obligations this week. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 11.2%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Evergrande Moment of Truth Arrives With Bond Payment Deadlines

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group bondholders are about to find out if the property giant’s liquidity crisis is as dire as it appears.Interest payments on two Evergrande notes come due Thursday, a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders even as it falls behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. Investors are pricing in a high likelihood of default, with one of the notes trading at less than 30% of face value.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • You’re suddenly rich — so how do you handle your money now?

    1. Decide who is your one trusted advisor—then build a support team around that person. You should take the time to identify your one trusted advisor and build a team of other professionals around him or her. Frequently, the newly wealthy have previously been working with one professional, such as an accountant, financial advisor or insurance broker, and continue relying on that same professional as their primary source of advice.