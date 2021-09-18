U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,600.21
    +893.68 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

PChome Online, Eyeing Fintech and BNPL Opportunities, Announces NT$1 billion Private Placement to Introduce China Development Financial (2883.TW) and Chunghwa Telecom (2412.TW) as Strategic Investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PChome Online Inc. (8044.TW) today (Sep. 17th, 2021) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with China Development Financial ("CDF"), Chunghwa Telecom ("CHT") and the founders of 21st Century Digital Technology Co., Ltd ("21CD"). The strategic investors will jointly subscribe PChome's NT$1 billion private placement, representing 9,376,463 common shares of the company, or 7.35% of the enlarged share base. The private placement is priced at NT$106.65 per share.

0917&#x003010;PChome news photo&#x003011;PChome Online, Eyeing Fintech and BNPL Opportunities, Announces NT$1 billion Private Placement to Introduce China Development Financialand Chunghwa Telecom as Strategic Investors
0917【PChome news photo】PChome Online, Eyeing Fintech and BNPL Opportunities, Announces NT$1 billion Private Placement to Introduce China Development Financialand Chunghwa Telecom as Strategic Investors

The strategic partnership, together with the industry leaders from the financial and telecom industries, reinforces our mission statement to build an "everyday reliable" product and service portfolio to fulfill the consumers' demands. It's also a major step forward for PChome to work together with strategic partners to multiply the impact of "PChome ecosystem".

To strengthen the cooperation and unlock potential synergies, PChome will subsequently acquire a controlling stake (~50%) in 21CD by 1) investing NT$2.16 billion in cash to obtain the shares from its founders and 2) exchanging PChome's shareholding in its Fintech subsidiary Pi Mobile Technology ("Pi") for 21CD's new shares, based on an exchange ratio that 1 common share of Pi can be exchanged for 0.29795959 new common share issued by 21CD.

As an investment portfolio company of CDF's venture capital arm, 21CD is one of the fastest growing BNPL platforms in Taiwan. Its BNPL service was also launched at PChome B2C platform in the first quarter of 2021. With PChome ecosystem's rich traffic and data flow from day-to-day transactions across buyers and sellers, we believe the new partnership, including the combination of 21CD and Pi, can significantly speed up PChome's fintech business roadmap and its path to profitability, by leveraging our partners' financial product knowhow, credit data system, experienced management team, and capital support.

For more financial details, please visit the Market Observation Post System.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pchome-online-eyeing-fintech-and-bnpl-opportunities-announces-nt1-billion-private-placement-to-introduce-china-development-financial-2883tw-and-chunghwa-telecom-2412tw-as-strategic-investors-301379900.html

SOURCE PChome Online Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Wall Street yawns as China property giant nears default: What investors need to know

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, faces defaul next week. So far, global investors have shrugged off the event, but they should be paying attention.

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    As the trading week wound down Friday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped up 4.3% through 1:40 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank J.P. Morgan for that. In a note this morning summing up its findings after recently meeting with Plug management, reports TheFly.com, J.P. Morgan analysts doubled down on their overweight rating on the stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Rebound Fizzles, What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day , the market rally is at a turning point. What should investors do now?

  • Americans Haven’t Been This Down on Housing Market Since 1982

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time Americans were this turned off by the U.S. housing market, borrowing costs were over five times the current rate. The share of people who think now is a good time to buy a home fell in September to 29%, extending the plunge from March when the proportion was more than twice as high, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed Friday. It’s also the smallest chunk of respondents since 1982.Back then, the average for a 30-year fixed rate mortga

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer Puts His Foot Down Again on NIO

    One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money asked Jim Cramer about NIO Inc. : "Pass, pass, hard pass. I'm not fooling around anymore," was his answer. We reviewed the charts of NIO back on July 9 when Cramer was also quizzed about NIO on Mad Money.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • Dow Jones Dips As White House Raises Recession Fears; Elon Musk Praises China Rivals, Tesla Slips; Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple stock continued to dip. The White House warned of a recession. Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised its China rivals.

  • If there were a ‘Big Three’ of electric vehicle makers, who would join Tesla?

    Some EV companies have confirmed that no revenue will be forthcoming for the rest of this year, raising questions about who will survive and thrive in the space.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 17

    Stocks fell on Friday as traders continued to digest a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy. Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer at SEI and Shannon Seery, Wells Fargo Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Thermo Fisher Called For A Covid Testing Dive, And Soared — Here's Why

    Thermo Fisher Scientific crushed guidance expectations for 2022 and beyond on Friday, and TMO stock surged to a fresh high.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”