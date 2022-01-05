PCI Biotech and MDimune announce research collaboration agreement

Oslo, Norway and Seoul, South Korea 5 January, 2022 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a Norwegian cancer focused biopharmaceutical company and MDimune Inc. (“MDimune”), a private South Korean biotech company developing innovative drug delivery technologies for modifying cellular and disease processes in many areas of human disease, today announced a preclinical research collaboration that would offer several opportunities for future development.



Commenting on the announcement, Per Walday, CEO of PCI Biotech, said: “We are very pleased to initiate a collaboration with MDimune. This collaboration is an additional mark of interest from a cutting-edge biotech company developing therapies with emerging advanced technologies, with a large potential in future medicine."

Seung Wook Oh, Chief Scientific Officer of MDimune added: “We are excited to launch this collaboration with PCI Biotech. PCI Biotech’s versatile photochemical technologies have the potential to enhance several aspects of our technologies, to make future therapies more efficient and more specific.”

