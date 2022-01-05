U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

PCI Biotech and MDimune announce research collaboration agreement

PCI Biotech Holding ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
Oslo, Norway and Seoul, South Korea 5 January, 2022 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a Norwegian cancer focused biopharmaceutical company and MDimune Inc. (“MDimune”), a private South Korean biotech company developing innovative drug delivery technologies for modifying cellular and disease processes in many areas of human disease, today announced a preclinical research collaboration that would offer several opportunities for future development.

Commenting on the announcement, Per Walday, CEO of PCI Biotech, said: We are very pleased to initiate a collaboration with MDimune. This collaboration is an additional mark of interest from a cutting-edge biotech company developing therapies with emerging advanced technologies, with a large potential in future medicine."

Seung Wook Oh, Chief Scientific Officer of MDimune added: “We are excited to launch this collaboration with PCI Biotech. PCI Biotech’s versatile photochemical technologies have the potential to enhance several aspects of our technologies, to make future therapies more efficient and more specific.”

Please see the attachment for the full press release.

Contact information:
Per Walday, CEO
pw@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 917 93 429

Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


