U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.00
    -32.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,571.00
    -238.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,601.25
    -94.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.90
    -12.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.76
    -1.01 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.10
    -12.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -1.01 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1920
    +0.6320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,673.41
    -1,094.49 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    778.73
    -68.73 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.56
    -16.38 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

PCI Biotech to present at TIDES USA 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PCI Biotech Holding ASA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PCIB.OL
PCI Biotech Holding ASA
PCI Biotech Holding ASA

Oslo (Norway), 9 May 2022 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a clinical-stage biopharma company developing innovative therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs in cancer today announced a poster presentation at the TIDES USA 2022 conference, a hybrid on-site and virtual event taking place May 9-12, 2022 in Boston, USA.

Dr. Anders Høgset, CSO, will on-site present a poster named ‘Photochemical internalisation (PCI) - enhanced and site-directed mRNA delivery by light-induced endosomal release’ giving an overview of PCI Biotech’s proprietary platform technology for use in the exciting field of mRNA-based therapies. The poster will be made available on PCI Biotech’s webpage under www.pcibiotech.no/other-presentations.

Contact information:
Per Walday, CEO
pw@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 917 93 429

About TIDES USA 2022
TIDES USA is an oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics focused event. It is the world’s largest gathering for those interested in accelerating oligonucleotide, peptide, mRNA and genome editing products from early discovery to late-stage development and commercialisation.

The program features concurrent tracks covering scientific themes including in-depth development strategies, trends, and technologies across the entire spectrum of oligonucleotides, peptides, mRNA, and genome editing. Industry-leading speakers share cutting-edge science and progress and scientific agenda includes 150+ of the industry's top scientists to present the latest science and industry updates across the entire spectrum from discovery, preclinical, clinical development through CMC, manufacturing and commercialisation of therapeutics and vaccines for oligos, peptides, mRNA and genome editing products.

About PCI Biotech
PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical clinical stage development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of therapeutic modalities.

The company’s lead programme fimaVacc aims to enhance immunotherapy in cancer, by triggered endosomal release of antigens or nucleic acids encoding antigens, or immunostimulatory factors. Enhancement of relevant immune responses with protein- and peptide-based vaccines were successfully demonstrated in humans through an extensive Phase I study in healthy volunteers and a Phase II study is in planning with the aim to demonstrate enhancement of immunotherapy for treatment of solid tumours. In the fimaNAc programme endosomal release is utilised to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic Is Losing the Space Race

    "Demand for tickets remains strong." That was Virgin Galactic's (NYSE: SPCE) opening line when announcing its first-quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday last week, describing how the company lost $93 million on $319,000 in revenue -- but progressed to record "approximately 800 Future Astronaut reservations" for flights to space and back aboard its small fleet of spaceplanes.

  • 28 Facts That Are 100% True But Really Hard To Wrap Your Head Around

    You'll know so many factoids by the end of this post.View Entire Post ›

  • Early humans used fire to permanently change the landscape tens of thousands of years ago in Stone Age Africa

    Today the shoreline of Lake Malawi is open, not forested the way it was before ancient humans started modifying the landscape. Jessica Thompson, CC BY-NDFields of rust-colored soil, spindly cassava, small farms and villages dot the landscape. Dust and smoke blur the mountains visible beyond massive Lake Malawi. Here in tropical Africa, you can’t escape the signs of human presence. How far back in time would you need to go in this place to discover an entirely natural environment? Our work has sh

  • ‘Near death experiences’ will be studied more seriously after number of people being saved rises

    Near death experiences, in which people see a tunnel of light, or experience the strange sensation of floating above their bodies, have long been relegated to the realm of fringe science.

  • Perceptron: AI bias can arise from annotation instructions

    This week in AI, a new study reveals how bias, a common problem in AI systems, can start with the instructions given to the people recruited to annotate data from which AI systems learn to make predictions. The coauthors find that annotators pick up on patterns in the instructions, which condition them to contribute annotations that then become over-represented in the data, biasing the AI system toward these annotations. Many AI systems today "learn" to make sense of images, videos, text, and audio from examples that have been labeled by annotators.

  • The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark

    Launched on day one of Australian Fashion Week's Resort 2023 collections showcase, the new industry certification program and campaign aims to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent to the world.

  • Is Interest on a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) Tax Deductible?

    Learn the advantages of a home equity line of credit (HELOC), and find out when interest on these low-rate loans qualifies for a tax deduction.

  • Heavy Selloffs for Indonesian Stocks, Bonds After Weeklong Break

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian stocks and bonds saw some of the sharpest selling in years as investors returned from a weeklong break amid heightened concern over rising inflation and slowing global growth.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record

  • ECB’s Rehn Wants July Rate Hike as Second-Round Effects Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsThe European Central Bank should start raising borrowing costs

  • Millions of Americans Are Turning to Therapy, and Investors See an Opportunity

    Venture capitalists and private-equity firms are pouring billions of dollars into psychotherapy providers, telehealth platforms and mental-wellness apps.

  • Korean Battery Recycler Plans Share Sale as EV Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- SungEel HiTech Co., a South Korean battery recycling company, plans to sell shares on the country’s tech-heavy Kosdaq bourse later this year as it targets revenue of around $1 billion and a 10% global market share by 2030.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swi

  • Another rough week ahead? Dow futures slump more than 300 points Sunday

    After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply late Sunday.

  • Activist Investor Dan Loeb Increases Shell Stake, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC has increased its $750 million stake in the energy giant Shell Plc as the investor seeks to pressure the company to split up its businesses, Reuters reported.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Slumping Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tempur Sealy International Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • I'm Giving Dynavax Another Shot -- a Booster Shot

    Despite an earnings miss, DVAX show promise in several vaccine fronts and I'm doubling down on the name.

  • Buy GM Stock. It’s Time for the Auto Maker to Stomp on the E-celerator.

    A slow EV launch pace has hurt the stock. This year, and especially 2023, may show whether the auto maker can stay relevant in the Tesla era.

  • Best Transportation ETFs for Q3 2022

    Transportation exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give investors exposure to a basket of stocks belonging to a broad range of companies in the transportation sector. The sector is composed of companies that build infrastructure, manufacture vehicles or other equipment, and provide services for the industry.

  • Capco, Shaftesbury in Talks for All-Share Merger, Sky Says

    (Bloomberg) -- London West End landlords Capital & Counties Properties Plc and Shaftesbury Plc are in advanced talks for an all-share combination that would create a group worth about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.3 billion), Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Late

  • Assets That Increase Your Net Worth

    Understand how owning your home, other properties, furnishings, and vehicles can all increase your net worth.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $35,000 as Tron Continues Its Rally

    Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin’s freefall has triggered market-wide sell-offs as most coins’ prices took a downturn, but Tron presented a peculiar rally.