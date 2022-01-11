U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

PCI Biotech: Publication of preclinical tuberculosis results

PCI Biotech Holding ASA
·2 min read
Oslo (Norway), 11 January 2022 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that results from preclinical studies on tuberculosis performed in collaboration with The University of Zurich and ETH Zurich are accepted for publication in Frontiers in Immunology, a high impact immunology journal. The article title is "Photochemically-mediated inflammation and cross-presentation of Mycobacterium bovis BCG proteins stimulates strong CD4 and CD8 T-cell responses in mice” and the abstract of the publication is available through this link: www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2022.815609/abstract.

Anders Høgset, CSO of PCI Biotech, comments: “Infectious diseases are not within PCI Biotech’s core focus areas, but these positive results support our general understanding of fimaVacc’s mode of action and further demonstrate the broad potential of the technology.”

Contact information:
Per Walday, CEO
pw@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 917 93 429

About PCI Biotech
PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late-stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


