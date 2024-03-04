PCI-PAL First Half 2024 Earnings: UK£0.012 loss per share (vs UK£0.029 loss in 1H 2023)

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£8.74m (up 20% from 1H 2023).

Net loss: UK£773.0k (loss narrowed by 59% from 1H 2023).

UK£0.012 loss per share (improved from UK£0.029 loss in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

PCI-PAL Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 19% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 34% growth forecast for the Diversified Financial industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Diversified Financial industry.

The company's shares are up 8.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with PCI-PAL (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

