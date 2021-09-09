U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

PCI-Perrault Consulting celebrates 20 years of total compensation expertise with a new brand identity

·3 min read

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - PCI-Perrault Consulting is marking its 20th anniversary by unveiling a brand–new corporate identity. The total compensation consulting firm will now be known as PCI Compensation Consulting, a move that will allow it to strengthen its presence in the industry. This announcement is a significant milestone to ensure the company's sustained growth by fostering the development of a new generation of driven and qualified leaders, and by broadening its service offering.

PCI Compensation Consulting Logo (CNW Group/PCI-Perrault Consulting)
PCI Compensation Consulting Logo (CNW Group/PCI-Perrault Consulting)

By using a personalized approach and designing compensation programs tailored to their unique organizational and competitive context, PCI helps its clients to achieve their business strategies, as they expand nationally and internationally, and to stand out from their peers in an environment with increasingly complex labor issues.

"Our new identity perfectly embodies our mission and our passion for compensation, says PCI's Partner Bridgit Courey. It highlights very clearly the core business that has fueled our growth over the past 20 years and that continues to be the cornerstone of our success."

Created with the help of the communications consulting firm Contractuelle, the new identity aims to reflect the openness, collaboration and expertise that define PCI experts, as well as the balance they strive to achieve between the interests of all the stakeholders of an organization. PCI's website has also been completely revamped to bring the new identity to life and showcase the full range of services developed to support PCI's clients in the design of efficient compensation programs, from strategic thinking to implementation.

"As we open a new chapter in our history, we are capitalizing on our long-standing experience and all the knowledge that we have built up, and we are looking to the future to better serve our clients, to ensure our continued growth and to provide an exciting and stimulating environment for our next generation of leaders," explains PCI's Partner Marc Chartrand. "Our new identity speaks to the energy and creativity of the people at the helm of the firm today, but even more to those who will shape its future."

About PCI Compensation Consulting

PCI Compensation Consulting is one of the largest independent consulting firms specialized in total compensation in Canada, and a trusted partner of hundreds of organizations, associations and non-profit organizations in the private, public and parapublic sectors. Building on a growing team of over 25 experts from diverse professional backgrounds, the firm offers a complete range of total compensation services for boards of directors, executives and employees. For more than 20 years, PCI has been helping its clients to stand out and succeed by designing compensation programs that are tailored to their business needs, that are aligned with best practices, and that channel the strengths of the whole organization into achieving common strategic objectives. For more information, visit www.pcicompensation.com. Formerly PCI-Perrault Consulting. New image. Same future-focused team.

SOURCE PCI-Perrault Consulting

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/09/c2655.html

