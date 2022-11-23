U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

PCL Construction Donates $60,000 to Local Food Banks to Help Americans Facing Food Insecurities Amid 12.4% Surge in Food Prices

·2 min read

Helping families put food on the table when Thanksgiving dinner costs
are at an all-time high.

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For the past 13 years, PCL Construction's offices across the country have participated in a campaign to donate nearly $1.5 million to date to local food banks, $60,000 this year alone.

PCL Construction donates $60,000 to food banks across the U.S. (CNW Group/PCL Construction)
PCL Construction donates $60,000 to food banks across the U.S. (CNW Group/PCL Construction)

Soaring food prices along with increased energy and housing prices has made it challenging for millions of Americans to put food on the table this year – one of the many reasons why PCL supports food banks across the U.S. According to the latest Consumer Price Index, the food-at-home index, a measure of price changes at the grocery store, has increased 12.4% over the last 12 months. According to Farm Bureau, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner has increased by a record-breaking 20%, presenting challenges for many families this holiday season.

"For PCL, it's not just about the buildings we build, it's about the communities we support along the way," said Deron Brown, PCL's president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "PCL first saw a need to support local food banks after the Great Recession and we continue to see a need year after year. I am proud of the work PCL is doing to help the millions of Americans facing food insecurities so they too can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal."

PCL's U.S. offices are contributing to the following 18 local food banks for a grand total of $60,000 donated over the holiday season:

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children in the United States are food insecure and organizations like Feeding America need our help. For more information on your local food bank and how to support those in need, please visit feedingamerica.org.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

SOURCE PCL Construction

