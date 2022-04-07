U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

PCOM Partners with Havas Health & You on Innovative Research Program

·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) today announced a partnership with Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the world's largest global health network – specializing in communications, education, and innovation – for an innovative research program that connects students with the foremost experts in the field.

PCOM Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCOM)
PCOM Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCOM)

The Havas Health & You Research Scholars program, designed specifically for PCOM students, will pair doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) students with HH&Y mentors who will guide them through the research process. First year DO students interested in applying to the program will submit research proposals of their own design and will interview with a team of HH&Y researchers. If selected for the program, students will work with HH&Y mentors who will facilitate their research efforts.

"The HH&Y Research Scholars program is a unique and important opportunity for PCOM students to develop their skills as researchers with a broad focus on global health," said Mindy George-Weinstein, PhD, PCOM's chief research and science officer. "We are extremely appreciative of the commitment of HH&Y to this program that will open doors for our students throughout their careers."

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to connect with clinicians in training," said Brad Davidson, PhD, the Director of Medical Anthropology across the global HH&Y network. "Communicating effectively about health and healthcare is challenging, as the global pandemic has shown – yet we have never had more of an opportunity to shape the future of the industry. We are delighted to be part of this training, and look forward to seeing the great work these students can do."

The program will run for a full term with three students selected for the pilot cohort. Upon completion of their respective research projects, students will have the opportunity to present their research both internally and at conferences. Their research is also expected to result in publication of their findings. Students will provide valuable feedback that will help shape the program for future HH&Y Research Scholars.

PCOM is the first and only medical school to partner with HH&Y on a program of this nature. Carrie Collins, JD, PhD, chief advancement and strategic planning officer, was instrumental in the development of the program and is optimistic about the potential for these types of strategic partnerships. "Through this program, PCOM students will have the incredible opportunity to gain critical hands-on skills and knowledge from global health professionals," Collins said. "Unique partnerships like this expand the reach of what's possible for our students, and we're incredibly proud to be the first medical school in the country to be a part of something like this."

Havas Health & You is the healthcare and wellness arm of Paris-based Havas, a division of Vivendi.

About Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Founded in 1899, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms. PCOM operates three campuses (PCOM, PCOM Georgia and PCOM South Georgia) and offers doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, educational psychology, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy and school psychology, and graduate degrees in applied behavior analysis, applied positive psychology, biomedical sciences, forensic medicine, medical laboratory science, mental health counseling, non profit leadership and population health management, organizational development and leadership, physician assistant studies, school psychology, and public health management and administration. PCOM students learn the importance of health promotion, research, education and service to the community. Through its community-based Healthcare Centers, PCOM provides care to medically underserved populations. For more information, visit pcom.edu or call 215-871-6100.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

