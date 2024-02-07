PCOM South Georgia's Price named mentor for NIH's All of Us Research Scholar Program

Feb. 7—MOULTRIE — Winston Price, MD, associate professor of pediatrics and director of pathway programs at PCOM South Georgia, has been named a mentor with the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) All of Us Research Scholars Program.

The scholars have access to one of the largest, most diverse datasets for biomedical research that can help advance more tailored treatments and prevention guidelines, according to a press release from PCOM South Georgia. Being selected to participate as a mentor in the Research Scholars Program marks a commitment and achievement by mentors to guide future health researchers.

"The Research Scholar Program is a great opportunity for students to learn directly from experienced researchers who mentor them through the vast, diverse dataset," said Dr. Rubin Baskir, division chief for researcher engagement, NIH All of Us Research Program. "All of Us is proud to support future researchers who can advance discoveries."

The research program is a historic effort to collect and study health data from at least one million people living in the United States who reflect the country's diversity and includes communities historically underrepresented in medical research.

All of Us Research Scholars and Mentors receive a stipend to participate in this eight-month program, which includes professional development opportunities, hands-on experience conducting health research, and the opportunity to participate in the All of Us Researchers Convention. The convention provides a platform for participants to present their research through poster presentations, engaging with researchers, students, and mentors from across the nation.

Since last fall Price has worked with two mentees, one from Alabama and one from Texas, who are using the program to conduct scientific research that they will present at the Researchers Convention in April. Price has served as an All of Us mentor for the past seven years.

"I choose to serve as a mentor because improving the diversity of researchers requires giving opportunities to young scientists and helping to guide them through the research maze," he said. "We have regular calls, online chats, Google Meets and other social media connections based on the individual mentee's needs. The sessions are targeting research project development, data analysis, presentation skill building and general mentoring on career path goals."

To support future health researchers, NIH annually hosts the Research Scholar Program. The future of biomedical research is in the hands of early-career researchers and the program pairs them with mentors, the press release said. Price has helped student researchers learn how to conduct research utilizing the All of Us Data Browser or Researcher Workbench, guided them throughout the process, helped them design scientific posters, and nurtured their scholarly interests.

"To watch the mentees progress toward their career aspirations and their achievement of seeing their research presentation excel is gratifying," Price said. "Past mentees of mine have won awards for top research projects at the annual meeting in the spring. I hope my mentees gain the confidence to succeed, the will to reach for the stars in their career pursuits and the belief that they belong in the field of scientific research at the highest levels."