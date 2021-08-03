U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

PCX Aerosystems, LLC Announces Acquisition of Integral Aerospace

·2 min read

NEWINGTON, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCX Aerosystems, LLC ("PCX"), a market leader in advanced mechanical systems for the aerospace industry, today announced the acquisition of Integral Aerospace ("INTEGRAL" or the "Company") from an affiliate of Admiralty Partners, Inc. Integral is a Santa Ana, CA based aerospace systems manufacturing company specializing in metallic and composite solutions for mission-critical military, commercial aerospace and space launch applications.

PCX Aerosystems is a leading supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. Founded in 1900, the company serves defense and commercial aerospace markets. (PRNewsfoto/PCX Aerosystems)


"The addition of Integral further strengthens our ability to offer an unmatched level of manufacturing capabilities directly to our customers. The PCX brand has long been synonymous with quality and expertise within the aviation community. Our latest partnership with Integral only further extends our broad range of Flight Critical subsystems, components and assemblies to better serve the aerospace market as a whole," stated Jeff Frisby, PCX President & CEO.

With this newly expanded footprint in fixed and rotary wing platforms, PCX Aerosystems will provide even greater advanced manufacturing solutions to OEM, Tier One and direct Government customers.

John Alves, President of Integral said, "PCX and Integral have a shared vision for growth through the expansion of flight critical complex components and assemblies. We are thrilled to be part of the PCX team and the opportunity it creates to bring new resources to the Santa Ana facility."

About PCX
Headquartered in Connecticut, PCX Aerosystems is a leading privately owned supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. PCX focuses on producing complex parts machined from alloys such as aluminum, magnesium, titanium, and steel - where tight tolerances and quality are imperative. The company provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell and Sikorsky. PCX Aerosystems is owned by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P.

To learn more about PCX please visit www.pcxaero.com.

About Integral
Founded in the late 1950's, Integral is a long term supplier supporting the Aerospace and Defense markets. The Integral Aerospace legacy began as Royal Industries and emerged from industry leading names such as BFM, Smiths Aerospace and GE Aviation. Integral provides detailed manufacturing solutions through composite manufacturing, filament winding of pressure vessels, hard metals machining and sub-system assemblies, from rapid proto-typing through testing and qualification.

For more information: Trevor Hartman, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, (860) 594-4388

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcx-aerosystems-llc-announces-acquisition-of-integral-aerospace-301345470.html

SOURCE PCX Aerosystems

