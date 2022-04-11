U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

PCX Aerosystems, LLC Announces Acquisition of Honematic Machine Corporation

·2 min read

NEWINGTON, Conn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCX Aerosystems, LLC ("PCX"), a market-leading producer of advanced mechanical systems for the aerospace industry, today announced the April 1, 2022 acquisition of Honematic Machine Corporation ("HMC" or "Honematic") from the Cusimano family, whose stewardship of HMC began in 1992. HMC is a leading supplier of extendable refueling probes for the rotorcraft market. In addition to supplying fully tested complex assemblies, HMC excels in precision, large-format drilling, boring, milling and finishing for mission-critical defense, aerospace, and industrial applications.

PCX Aerosystems is a premier supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. We produce rotorhead assemblies, control systems, landing gear assemblies, external fuel tank systems, engine and structural airframe components as well as composite fabrications. PCX provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell, Sikorsky and the U.S. Government.
"The HMC acquisition adds value both by enabling the vertical integration of certain existing production processes on flight-critical masts and shafts, and by creating the opportunity to deliver complete, fully-integrated mechanical assemblies. We are particularly excited about the potential for collaboration between HMC and the recently-acquired Aero-K business. Aero-K supplies aerial refueling boom sub-assemblies and complex mission-critical components and assemblies for fixed wing aviation and submarine applications," said Tom Holzthum, CEO of PCX. The acquisition of Aero-K, an El Monte, a California-based specialty manufacturer, was completed in January, 2022.

Greg Cusimano, President of Honematic, said "Joining the PCX family represents a great opportunity for both our customers and our team. With the resources and relationships that PCX brings to the table, we will be better able to meet growing customer demands and identify new applications for our know-how. For our employees, this will create both stability and opportunity."

About PCX
Headquartered in Connecticut, PCX Aerosystems is a leading privately-owned supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight-critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. PCX focuses on producing complex parts machined from alloys such as aluminum, magnesium, titanium, and steel - where tight tolerances and quality are imperative. The company provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell and Sikorsky. PCX Aerosystems is owned by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P.
To learn more about PCX please visit www.pcxaero.com.

About Honematic
HMC is a Boylston, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of precision deep-bored, turned and honed components, with specialized assembly and testing capabilities. Since 1956, HMC has reliably delivered medium- and large-format customer solutions across Aerospace, Defense, Power Generation and other Industrial markets.

For more information:
Trevor Hartman
Vice President – Sales & Marketing
(860) 594-4388

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcx-aerosystems-llc-announces-acquisition-of-honematic-machine-corporation-301521120.html

SOURCE PCX Aerosystems

