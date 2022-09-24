PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market to Record a CAGR of 19.31%, Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Application (solid tumors and blood-related tumors) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the PD-1 and PD-l1 inhibitors market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 49.34 billion.
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of various solid tumors and blood-related tumors in the region and the sales of approved therapeutics. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market in North America.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the market. Various novel therapies have been approved in recent years. There is a gap between the demand and supply of these therapies, which has led to a huge unmet need. This has given vendors an opportunity to conduct studies on drugs such as PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. The increasing approvals of these inhibitors are expected to increase their demand, which will drive the growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market.
Market Challenge: The high cost of available PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors will challenge the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market during the forecast period. The cost of cancer treatment is high, mainly due to laboratory tests, hospitalization, and the administration of novel PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor therapeutics. The treatment cost of these therapeutics depends on the stage of cancer. The high cost is leading to a rise in the preference for alternative treatment options such as surgeries, which is hindering the growth of the focused market.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
Market Segmentation
By application, the blood-related tumors segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the strong prevalence of leukemia and various types of lymphomas globally.
Additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities are available in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
Akeso Inc.
Alphamab Oncology
Amgen Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc
BeiGene Ltd.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
Eli Lilly and Co.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Gilead Sciences Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Innovent Biologics Inc.
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Merck and Co. Inc.
Merck KGaA
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Sanofi
Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd.
The report can be customized to meet specific needs.
PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 49.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.6
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akeso Inc., Alphamab Oncology, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, and Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Solid tumors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Blood-related tumors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amgen Inc.
10.4 AstraZeneca Plc
10.5 BeiGene Ltd.
10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.
10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.11 Merck KGaA
10.12 Sanofi
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
