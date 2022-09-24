PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market to Record a CAGR of 19.31%, Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Application (solid tumors and blood-related tumors) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the PD-1 and PD-l1 inhibitors market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 49.34 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of various solid tumors and blood-related tumors in the region and the sales of approved therapeutics. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market in North America.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the market. Various novel therapies have been approved in recent years. There is a gap between the demand and supply of these therapies, which has led to a huge unmet need. This has given vendors an opportunity to conduct studies on drugs such as PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. The increasing approvals of these inhibitors are expected to increase their demand, which will drive the growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market.

Market Challenge: The high cost of available PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors will challenge the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market during the forecast period. The cost of cancer treatment is high, mainly due to laboratory tests, hospitalization, and the administration of novel PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor therapeutics. The treatment cost of these therapeutics depends on the stage of cancer. The high cost is leading to a rise in the preference for alternative treatment options such as surgeries, which is hindering the growth of the focused market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Market Segmentation

By application, the blood-related tumors segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the strong prevalence of leukemia and various types of lymphomas globally.

Additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities are available in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Akeso Inc.

Alphamab Oncology

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

BeiGene Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd.

The report can be customized to personalize according to specific needs.

PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akeso Inc., Alphamab Oncology, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, and Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Solid tumors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Blood-related tumors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amgen Inc.

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

10.5 BeiGene Ltd.

10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.11 Merck KGaA

10.12 Sanofi

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

