PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Epidemiology, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

study Highlights Melanoma as the most promising indication for the PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor therapies in US and EU-5 region while in Japan, Colorectal Cancer (CRC) occupies the position of most promising indication.

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Epidemiology, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318645/?utm_source=GNW


Global PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Market Overview

Programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) inhibitor and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor are therapeutic agents that inhibit binding together of these checkpoint proteins on immune cells, eventually preventing tumors to escape the host immune defense mechanism and control the disease progression.The first PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo developed by Merck Sharp and Dhome (MSD) entered the market in 2014.

Jemperli from GSK is the latest market entrant in the segment.

The current market already has seven approved products in the U.S. and a large number of research activities are currently undergoing in this segment generating interest of commercial as well as academic research institutions. In the current period of precision medicine and providing targeted treatment, identification of target patient has become very important as well as complicated. With the emergence of diagnostic test identifying predictive biomarkers, the selection and administration of targeted treatment has become comparativlely conveninent and efficient.

PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors are majorly indicated for the treatment of advanced cases of different cancer indications.The PD-1/PDL-1 inibitor treatment has been found to be more effective in patients demonstrating certain level of predictive biomarkers such as PDL-1 expression.

However, these tests are costly and treatment specific which poses a hinderance to smooth administration of these PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors to larger set of patients.

Several players, such as MSD, Bristol Myers Squibb company (BMS), AstraZeneca Plc are among the leading companies actively pursuing research activities in maximizing the potential of PD-1/PDL-1 inhbitors. Companies in the Asia-Pacific region also have rich clinical pipeline and strategically pursuing research activities in this segment.

Competitive Landscape

There are seven product currently available in the market.The first entrant Keytruda drwas a significant share of the market followed by second entrant Opdivo.

Imfinzi and Tecentriq also have their combined market share below 20%.

Disease Landscape

In terms of most promising indication for the application of PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors, melanoma appears to be leading as highlighted by experts including data gathered from secondary research.

Segmentation:

Within the research report, the segmentation has made on the basis of:
• Identified cancer indicattions (Non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and urothelial carcinoma), and
• The seven major markets (the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan).

This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, and future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.

Demand – Drivers and Challenges

Some of the potential drivers identified includes:
• Increased Use of PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitors in Multiple Sub-set of Cancer Indications
• Increase in PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Based Combination Regimens

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
• Immune-related Adverse Events Associated With PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Treatment are a Cause of Concern
• Treatment Specific Biomarkers Assays Pose Hinderance to Smooth Adoption of PD-1/PDL-1 Inhibitor Treatment

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The report provides an exhaustive list of pipeline products which are currently in the development along with their developmental details in various indications.This can help organizations in understanding the research activities, which is the promising indication to pursue or which organization has the potential product to enter first into the market as well it can help the organization to assess where should they place themselves in order to get maximum benefit.

This report which provides an insight into estimated patient population eligible to receive PD-1/PDL-1 under identified indications will help to evaluate the promising indications.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: In addition to pursuing research on exploring the benefits of PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors in multiple cancer indications, companies are working to bring more safer and convenient PD-1/PDL-1 inhbitors while retaining or improved efficacy. The companies are exploring small molecules as well as alternative formulations for PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitors in an effort to make the administration relatively more convenient.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitor market were analyzed and profiled in the study, who have commercially available PD-1/PDL-1 inhbitors as well as those who are developing and their products are in the clinical development.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global PD-1/PDL-1 inhibitor market has been done to help the reader understand how players stand against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
• Agenus Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Astra Zeneca PLC
• Beigene Ltd.
• Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co. Ltd.
• Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.
• Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.
• Lee’s Pharmaceutical Limited
• Incyte Corporation
• Biocad
• CStone Pharmaceuticals

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.K.
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318645/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


