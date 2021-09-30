U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.51
    -5.95 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,221.23
    -169.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,550.28
    +37.84 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.51
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.84
    -0.99 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.00
    +34.10 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.58 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    -0.0070 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5750
    -0.3840 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,098.32
    +840.35 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.81
    -14.63 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.02
    -23.14 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

PD Theranostics, Inc., a Laidlaw Venture Partners Portfolio Company, Executes Term Sheet With Massachusetts General Hospital

Laidlaw and Company UK Ltd.
·3 min read

Secures Intellectual Property for Further Development of its Theranostic Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laidlaw Venture Partners (“LVP”), the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., today announced that its portfolio company, PD Theranostics, Inc (PDTx), has signed a final term sheet with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to secure enabling intellectual property to further develop the Company’s theranostic platform.

The intellectual property, developed at the Vaccine and Immunology Center at MGH, will allow PDTx to optimize and standardize its proprietary prognostic imaging workflows and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to enhance existing pathology results and provide novel predictive data designed to drive clinical decisions. This information, which may allow healthcare providers to better tailor treatments for their patients, is currently unavailable.

“PDTx is focused on refining, expanding, and integrating the data that various imaging modalities can provide,” said Patrick Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of PD Theranostics, Inc., “This will allow PDTx to pinpoint the current state of specific cellular structures and predict how they are expected to change over time, providing a leading ‘prognosis’ indicator - versus today’s lagging ‘diagnosis’ indicator. Our AI will be leveraged to determine accurate staging of an individual’s disease and create a predictive patient mosaic that drives an appropriate, highly patient-specific, and efficacious treatment plan. We believe that our intellectual property strategy will drive the development of a broad portfolio of computational pathology applications.”

Dr. Mark Poznansky, scientific co-founder of PDTx added, “This intellectual property will support the efforts of PDTx to accelerate and expand its development of data-driven predictive AI solutions in solid tumors and infections, initially. Our goal is the generation of robust and reliable data that defines the stage and aggressiveness of disease in each patient. This technology has the potential to have a transformative impact on patient care by acquiring a vast amount of information from tissue biopsies that could more accurately inform clinical decision making.” Poznansky is also Director of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at MGH, and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

PDTx has put experienced human capital and critical workflow equipment in place to create unique operational capabilities. The Company expects to leverage the considerable proof of concept work that has been completed in algorithm development and disease targets by initiating in-house testing in October 2021.

“The Company is excited to finalize the term sheet for this unique intellectual property,” said PDTx board of directors member and LVP founder James Ahern. “It affords us the opportunity to accelerate the execution of our innovative business model and the development of numerous potential clinical offerings that could change patient outcomes and create shareholder value.”

About PD Theranostics, Inc.

PD Theranostics is developing AI guided algorithms while leveraging proprietary workflows and methods utilizing imaging-based methodologies to diagnose and guide clinical decision making around specific targeted therapies and their efficacy in human disease states, including cancer, infectious diseases and complications of diabetes including diabetic foot ulcers. Please visit www.pdtheranostics.com for more information.

About Laidlaw & Company

Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors. Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully disclosed basis through Stone X, a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Laidlaw Wealth Management and Laidlaw Private Equity, LLC are affiliates of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd.

Laidlaw Venture Partners is a DBA, of Laidlaw Private Equity.

For more information, please visit: https://laidlawltd.com/

Investor Contacts:

Matt Duffy,
President
PD Theranostics, Inc.
646-335-5923
mduffy@luciuspartnersllc.com

Jason Assad
PD Theranostics, Inc.
Investor Relations
678-570-6791
jwassad@bellsouth.net


Recommended Stories

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management

    In this article, we are going to discuss top tech stocks to buy today according to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gerstner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, you can go directly to Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter […]

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Cratering Because Its Earnings Buckled Under Supply Chain Pressures

    Bed Bath & Beyond ‘s turnaround hit a triple roadblock of higher prices, supply chain issues, and the Delta variant. Bed Bath & Beyond had been staging a turnaround since CEO Mark Tritton, with the stock up 25% in 2021 heading into Thursday’s earnings release, ahead of the S&P 500’s 16% rise and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s12% advance. Now that’s been called into question after Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) reported an adjusted profit of four cents a share, missing forecasts for 52 cents a share, on sales of $1.99 billion, below forecasts for $2.06 billion.

  • 10 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia (NVDA)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds prefer over Nvidia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the California-based visual computing firm, has made giant strides in the last two years to […]

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges 29% in Harbinger for Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plunged after a slowdown in store traffic and unrelenting supply chain challenges led the home-goods company to cut its forecast, an ominous sign for the retail industry ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Press

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As The FAA Clears It For Flight Again?

    Virgin Galactic can restart its test flight program following a regulatory review that grounded the spacecraft for nearly a month. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.