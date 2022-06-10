PDAC 2022 Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Lisa McDonald, Executive Director, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group to celebrate the PDAC 2022 Convention and close the market.

Since its inception in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown to be regarded as the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. As the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral exploration and development sector. With over 4,400 members, PDAC encourages leading practices in technical, environmental, safety and social performance in Canada and internationally.

The PDAC 2022 Convention will take place in person in Toronto, Ontario from June 13 to June 15 and online from June 28 to June 29. Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information.

