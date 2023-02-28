U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.90
    -5.34 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,680.64
    -208.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,484.08
    +17.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.11
    +10.84 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    +1.17 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.20
    +10.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1620
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,283.31
    +27.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.91
    -2.62 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

PDAC 2023: Cooperative Partnerships in Focus During Indigenous Program

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
·3 min read
Prospectors &amp; Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) will welcome Indigenous Peoples, community leaders and industry practitioners to the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining conference in Toronto from March 5-8th. Thousands of attendees from more than 100 countries will be in attendance and anticipate increased representation from First Nation, Inuit, Métis and international Indigenous Peoples.

“Meaningful partnerships are the foundation of the industry and PDAC's Indigenous Program is the central place for Indigenous Peoples to speak and be heard by industry,” says Alex Christopher, PDAC President.

The Indigenous Program at PDAC 2023 is a platform to showcase how cooperative, respectful and mutually beneficial relationships between Indigenous communities and the mineral industry are developed. Join leaders including Jerry Asp, founding member of the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation; Dawn Madahbee Leach, Chair, National Indigenous Economic Development Board; Michael Fox, President at Indigenous Community Engagement (ICE); Lana Eagle, PDAC Board Member; and Glenn Nolan, VP of Indigenous Enterprises at Ring of Fire Metals. The program connects people through a series of panel discussions, presentations and events to share experiences, exchange ideas and network. PDAC also hosts Indigenous perspectives through joint sessions with the Sustainability Program.

Our 2023 Indigenous Program spotlights individual grassroots partnerships that leverage agreements to generate economic opportunities and bridge employment gaps, and how industry can incorporate Indigenous considerations into ESG best practices.

“In the nearly 20 years since the formation of the PDACs Aboriginal Affairs Committee many important topics have been covered, challenging ideas and long-held understanding of Indigenous people and the mining industry. The program has allowed Indigenous people in Canada and worldwide to come together to better understand their role in all stages of mine development. It has helped the industry and government be more responsive and respectful when working closely with their Indigenous partners. While a lot has been accomplished, we know there is much more to be done as ideas are shared at the Indigenous program,” says Glenn Nolan, Past PDAC President, former Chief of the Missanabie Cree First Nation, and 2023 Skookum Jim Award winner.

A new initiative launching this year is the inclusion of Indigenous Artisan booths showcasing paintings, beadwork, jewelry, prints and stone artwork of four exhibiting artists on the tradeshow floor.

PDAC also provides members with tangible resources and tools to help industry expand social and economic benefits to Indigenous and local communities, including PDAC’s Economic and Social Impact of Exploration studies in 2021 and 2022, respectively. These studies are the result of extensive research, surveys, interviews, direct engagement with Indigenous communities and oversight by expert advisors to share regional expertise and perspectives. Visit the PDAC Indigenous Affairs webpage for more information.

Join the Indigenous Program and become equipped with strategies to navigate early engagement, negotiations and community impact within Canada's regulatory landscape, to build strong Indigenous and industry mineral development partnerships.

PDAC Contacts
Munisha Basiram
mbasiram@pdac.ca
647-460-3241

Jeff Killeen
jkilleen@pdac.ca
647-642-6247

Jahan Hussain
media@pdac.ca

About PDAC
PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC’s mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral sector that encourages leading practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention—the premier international event for the industry—that has attracted over 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years and will next be held March 5-8, 2023 in Toronto. Please visit www.pdac.ca.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Not Donate Dead NFT Wallets?

    Inaccessible cryptocurrencies presumably have taxable value, meaning they can be donated to a museum, conceptual artist and lawyer Brian Frye writes.

  • Billionaire Ackman donates $3.25 million for ambulances in Ukraine

    Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has pledged $3.25 million to help buy more than a dozen ambulances for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's invasion, according to a fellow investor who cited a conversation with him. Ackman's donation will cover the purchase of 15 specially equipped Toyota 4x4 Land Cruiser ambulances and the costs of operating them on the front lines, investor Whitney Tilson, who is on the advisory board of Ackman's charity, Pershing Square Foundation, wrote in an email to his friends and professional contacts. "I had breakfast with my college buddy Bill Ackman this morning, walked him through the attached slide deck I put together about my ambulances-for-Ukraine mission, and on the spot he agreed to donate $3.25 million," Tilson wrote in the email, dated Feb. 25.

  • FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

    Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B. Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 y

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.87% and 2.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 100%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Debt Blowout Rings Alarm Bells as Leadership Meets

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s leaders gather in Beijing for the annual parliament next week, one of the biggest economic risks they’ll need to tackle is the mounting debt of provinces.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Make

  • Analysts Estimate Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • 'Unworkable and costly': The SEC recently proposed new rules that could negatively impact millions of retirement savers — here's what they are and how to keep your plans on track

    New rules could make it “harder for families to achieve their financial goals.”

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Within Six Months Aptinyx's Another Development Candidate Goes Up In Smoke

    Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) announced results from a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-458 in patients with cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Across the overall study population, NYX-458 did not demonstrate clinically meaningful improvements over the placebo on the study's efficacy endpoints. The results do not support further development of NYX-458 by the company. The Phase 2 study enrolled 99 patients. The study evaluated

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • CVS Health's (CVS) New Acquisitions Aid, Cost Woes Linger

    CVS Health (CVS) launches functionality that gives patients more choices and convenience in filling prescriptions.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • How Much Money Will a $300,000 Annuity Pay Me Monthly?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.