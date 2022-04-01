U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

PDC Energy Announces 2022 First Quarter Conference Call – Thursday May 5, 2022

PDC Energy, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
PDC Energy, Inc.
PDC Energy, Inc.

DENVER, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, May 4, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 9168983
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 9168983
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contact:

Bill Crawford

VP-Finance

303-381-9301

Bill.crawford@pdce.com


