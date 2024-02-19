Is PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for PDD Holdings

How Much Debt Does PDD Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that PDD Holdings had CN¥16.0b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥202.8b in cash, so it actually has CN¥186.9b net cash.

How Healthy Is PDD Holdings' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that PDD Holdings had liabilities of CN¥148.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥4.08b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥202.8b and CN¥8.69b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥59.3b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that PDD Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that PDD Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

On top of that, PDD Holdings grew its EBIT by 61% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PDD Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. PDD Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, PDD Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case PDD Holdings has CN¥186.9b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥83b, being 161% of its EBIT. So we don't think PDD Holdings's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for PDD Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.