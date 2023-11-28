PDD Sales Beat Estimates After Temu Wrests Shoppers From Shein

(Bloomberg) -- PDD Holdings Inc.’s revenue beat expectations, almost doubling after the company behind hit shopping app Temu ramped up discounts and marketing to grab price-sensitive consumers from rivals such as Shein and Amazon.com Inc.

The e-commerce platform reported sales of 68.8 billion yuan ($9.6 billion) in the September quarter, versus the average estimate of 54.9 billion yuan. Net income rose 47%. Its shares rose more than 9% in pre-market trading in New York.

PDD’s growth has surpassed Chinese peers including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., underscoring how it’s used promotions to woo bargain-seeking consumers at a time of global economic uncertainty. It scored with Temu — featured with much fanfare during this year’s Super Bowl — which Citigroup’s Alicia Yap estimates handled $4.2 billion of transactions during the quarter and likely yielded about 13% of PDD’s total revenue.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

The firm’s enlarged operations in China could have generated higher-than-expected cost savings from economies of scale and operating efficiency, offsetting the drag on earnings from hikes in sales and marketing expenses.

- Catherine Lim and Tiffany Tam, analysts

PDD has so far kept Temu’s performance under wraps. Its US-listed shares have soared 70% since July while Alibaba and JD.com Inc. have tumbled. The outperformance reflects anticipation that it will continue to steal market share at home and win fans among US consumers as well.

Temu is regraded as a potentially disruptive force in global e-commerce. The site — which follows the same strategy of cut-rate pricing employed by arch-foe Shein as well as PDD’s own domestic app Pinduoduo — has expanded operations into scores of countries. Sales on the platform first topped Shein’s in May in the US, when it beat its rival by about 20%, according to Bloomberg Second Measure, which analyzes consumers’ card transactions. The data show it’s extended that lead every month since and in September, recorded more than double Shein’s sales in the country.

Some investors however worry that Temu’s pitched battle with Amazon and Shein could end up hurting the parent’s bottom line.

JD.com rolled out a $1.4 billion discount spree in March to capture new users, igniting a price war. Alibaba also launched a “value-for-money battle” to lure buyers and merchants. Some analysts note that PDD’s aggressive spending — now a sector-wide phenomenon — will further pressure margins.

PDD is among the last of the major Chinese internet companies to report earnings, some of which yielded warning signs about the health of the Chinese economy.

This month, Alibaba lost $22 billion in market value after calling off a spinoff of its giant cloud unit, citing a tightening of US curbs on advanced chips for China. But Tencent Holdings Ltd. and JD.com both delivered solid results that mitigated investors’ concerns over an economic slowdown.

