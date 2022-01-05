U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

PDH Appoints Nader Qaimari as CEO

·2 min read

Seasoned education leader takes helm at PDH Academy

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDH Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Nader Qaimari as CEO to lead PDH through its next stage of growth. Nader has over 20 years of experience within education organizations, including Cengage and Follett. Prior to joining PDH, Nader was the Chief Product Officer for ISACA where he also held other executive leadership roles. Nader holds a bachelor's degree from Kenyon College and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

"We are excited to welcome Nader to PDH Academy. His extensive experience will allow him to drive the Company to the next level while continuing to deepen the Company's commitment to the success of its learners," said Dina Said Dwyer, Managing Director of Eden Capital.

PDH is a leading provider of digital education solutions focused on students and professionals in healthcare and specialized and skilled trades. The Company has experienced rapid organic growth since Eden's investment in December of 2019 and has completed six acquisitions in the past 15 months.

"As the skills gap widens and traditional educational routes are disrupted, PDH is extremely well-positioned to provide the upskilling and lifelong learning that students, customers, and businesses need to be successful across many industries. I am honored to be joining PDH at this pivotal time, helping this tremendous team continue its track record of explosive growth and innovation," said Nader Qaimari.

PDH offers students online exam preparation to yield superior pass rates for them and their institutions, professional pre-licensure training to allow adult learners to achieve their career goals, and continuing education to allow individuals and corporations to deepen their expertise and mitigate risk. The Company serves 18 industry verticals across all 50 states.

About PDH Academy

PDH Academy provides exam preparation, regulatory training, and certification to students, professionals, and companies in real estate, healthcare, and specialized trades. The mission of PDH Academy and its companies is to help professionals, students, and adult learners start, manage, and advance their careers.

For more information, visit our websites: www.pdhacademy.com, www.xprepls.com, www.ophthoquestions.com, and www.icaschool.com.

Contact: Devan Andrzejewski
PDH Academy
327004@email4pr.com
(203)414-1991

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pdh-appoints-nader-qaimari-as-ceo-301454646.html

SOURCE PDH Academy

