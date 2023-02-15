PDI Technologies Acquires Blue Cow Software to Expand and Strengthen Home Heat Offerings

Blue Cow Software solutions align with the overall growth strategy at PDI, as the global leader enters a new fuel oil and propane vertical

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has acquired Blue Cow Software, LLC, a fuel oil and propane management software business. With this acquisition, Blue Cow Software will divest from Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions.

Based in Middleton, Massachusetts with approximately 375 customers across North America, Blue Cow Software is a renowned industry leader among heating oil and propane dealers. The robust capabilities it offers include fuel & service ordering, delivery route optimization & wireless communication with field teams, fuel oil- & propane-specific analytics, and customer relationship management & accounting, among other innovations.

"The Blue Cow Software team has built a proven solution that aligns with the overall growth strategy at PDI as we continue our work of connecting convenience retail and petroleum wholesale across the globe," said Sid Gaitonde, President, Enterprise Productivity at PDI. "PDI will accelerate the continued growth of Blue Cow through ongoing investment in its technologies and innovations."

With the acquisition, PDI will continue to serve current Blue Cow Software customers. Additionally, PDI will begin offering Blue Cow Software solutions to both existing and future PDI home heat customers.

"The solutions and industry leadership that Blue Cow Software has provided for almost 20 years are great complements to what we offer at PDI," stated Drew Mize, EVP and GM, North America Enterprise Productivity at PDI. "The Blue Cow team already is incredibly accomplished in a complicated vertical, and we welcome their extensive expertise and experience as we prepare to expand together at PDI."

"We are excited at what joining PDI can offer our team members and our customers," said Nick Quaratiello, Senior Vice President, Blue Cow Software. "We've always focused on creating powerful yet practical tools for heating oil and propane dealers, and we look forward to expanding our innovations with PDI and its long-term investment."

Berenson & Company and Barclays served as financial advisors to PDI and REPAY, respectively, in connection with the transaction.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. pditechnologies.com

