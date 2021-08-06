PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”) and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. (“Mortgage World”), reported net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and a net loss of ($571,000), or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter Highlights
Net interest income of $13.7 million for the current quarter increased $840,000, or 6.5%, from prior quarter and increased $4.2 million, or 44.2%, from same quarter last year.
Income before income taxes of $7.8 million for the current quarter increased $4.7 million, or 146.5%, from prior quarter and increased $8.5 million from a loss of ($611,000) for the same quarter last year.
Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.67% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.77% for the prior quarter and from 1.27% for the same quarter last year.
Net interest margin was 3.84% for the current quarter, a decrease from 4.00% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.45% for the same quarter last year.
Net interest rate spread was 3.60% for the current quarter, a decrease from 3.76% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.13% for the same quarter last year.
Efficiency ratio was 61.80% for the current quarter compared to 76.94% for the prior quarter and 103.37% for the same quarter last year.
Non-performing loans of $9.0 million decreased $2.5 million year-over-year and equates to 0.66% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2021.
Net loans receivable were $1.34 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $184.9 million, or 16.0%, from December 31, 2020.
Deposits were $1.24 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $206.6 million, or 20.1%, from December 31, 2020.
President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments
Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted “We are pleased to have added to the great start we had for 2021; we continue executing well on all fronts. Our deposit growth is well centered on new customer acquisition while lowering our cost of funds; likewise, our loan portfolio expansion continues with little adverse effect on our net interest margin and ALLL. Importantly, our growth in PPP loans, a large but not the sole source of our growth, has had a very positive impact on our communities. GPS, our Salesforce initiative, has begun to tangibly demonstrate its value while we focus on lowering our operating expenses and increasing profitability. On June 15, 2021, Ponce Bank was approved by the United States Department of the Treasury to receive $1.8 million in federal Economic Relief Funds for Small Businesses. This is further evidence that we are well positioned to benefit from the rediscovery of the important role MDIs and CDFIs like us have in remediating the disparate effects of the pandemic, and the wealth and financial gaps present, in our communities.”
Executive Chairman’s Comments
Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added “As we cross the first anniversary of our acquisition, we are pleased that Mortgage World continues to contribute to our product expansion and diversification; its integration with Ponce Bank branches will be enhanced by the renovation of our banking facilities.
Loan Payment Deferrals
Through June 30, 2021, 417 loans aggregating $385.0 million had received forbearance, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal, interest, and escrow payments for a period of three months, of which 23 loans have since been paid-off by borrowers as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, 353 loans aggregating $318.7 million were no longer in forbearance and continue performing pursuant to their terms and 41 loans in the amount of $47.8 million remained in forbearance as a result of renewed forbearance for a period of three months. Of the 41 loans receiving renewed forbearance, 27 loans, totaling $23.3 million are related to one-to-four family residential real estate. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. The initial and extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.
Results of Operations Summary
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.9 million, compared to $2.5 million of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and a ($571,000) net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
The $3.5 million increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 is due to an increase of $4.4 million in non-interest income primarily due to an increase of $3.5 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property. The increase in net income was also attributable to an increase of $840,000 in net interest income, a decrease of $100,000 in provision for loan losses, offset by increases of $1.2 million in provision for income taxes and $726,000 in non-interest expense.
The $6.5 million increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 is due to an increase of $7.8 million in non-interest income primarily due to an increase of $4.2 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property and $1.3 million in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World. The increase in net income was also attributable to $4.2 million in net interest income. The increase in net income was offset by increases of $3.2 million in non-interest expense, $2.0 million in provision for income taxes, and $315,000 in provision for loan losses.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $8.4 million, compared to a ($1.8 million) net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The change from the six months ended June 30, 2020 is primarily due to an $11.0 million increase in non-interest income primarily due to $4.8 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property, $2.8 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $1.5 million in income from loan originations attributable to Mortgage World. The increase in net income was also attributable to a $7.2 million increase in net interest income and a decrease of $145,000 in provision for loan losses. The increase in net income was offset by increases of $5.3 million in non-interest expense and $2.9 million in provision for income taxes.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $13.7 million, an increase of $840,000, or 6.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of $4.2 million, or 44.2%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase of $840,000 in net interest income compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was attributable to an increase of $667,000 in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $173,000 in interest expense. The increase of $4.2 million in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to three months ended June 30, 2020 was attributable to an increase of $3.5 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $760,000 in interest expense.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $26.6 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 36.9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $5.6 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense.
Net interest margin was 3.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 16 basis points from 4.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of 39 basis points from 3.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Net interest rate spread decreased by 16 basis points to 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased by 47 basis points from 3.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 27 basis points to 4.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, offset by a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 11 basis points to 0.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 53 basis points to 0.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 1.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, offset by a slight decrease in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 6 basis points to 4.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Non-interest income increased $4.4 million to $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased $7.8 million from $574,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases of $3.5 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property recognized in the second quarter of 2021, $432,000 in loan origination fees, $425,000 in other non-interest income and $207,000 in brokerage commissions, offset by a decrease of $220,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World operations.
The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $4.2 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property, $1.3 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, $971,000 in loan origination fees, $418,000 in other non-interest income, $408,000 in brokerage commissions, $285,000 in late and prepayment charges and $221,000 service charges and fees.
Non-interest income increased $11.0 million to $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $4.8 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property, $2.8 million on sale of mortgage loans and $1.5 million in loan originations attributable to Mortgage World. Other increases in non-interest income are $600,000 in other non-interest income, $581,000 in brokerage commissions, $410,000 in late and prepayment charges and $302,000 in service charges and fees.
Non-interest expense increased $726,000, or 5.6%, to $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased $3.2 million from $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was attributable to increases of $1.6 million in professional fees, primarily attributable to an increase of $1.0 million in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to the PPP loans, $204,000 in occupancy and equipment, $142,000 in direct loan expenses, and $139,000 in data processing expenses, offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of PPP loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA.
The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily reflects increases of $1.6 million in professional fees, primarily attributable to an increase of $1.2 million in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans, $952,000 in direct loan expenses, $561,000 in occupancy and equipment, and $237,000 in data processing expenses, offset by a decrease of $433,000 in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of PPP loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA.
Non-interest expense increased $5.3 million, or 24.9%, to $26.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 was attributable to increases of $1.7 million in direct loan expenses, $1.2 million in occupancy and equipment, $1.2 million in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans, $364,000 in data processing expenses and $511,000 in other operating expenses.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $192.4 million, or 14.2%, to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $184.9 million in net loans receivable, including $156.2 million increases in PPP loans, $31.0 million in available-for-sale securities, $2.0 million in premises and equipment, net, $1.7 million in accrued interest receivable and $837,000 in deferred taxes. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $20.1 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, $6.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.8 million in other assets, and $270,000 in FHLBNY stock.
Total liabilities increased $180.0 million, or 15.1%, to $1.38 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $206.6 million in deposits and $663,000 in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance, offset by decreases of $16.9 million in warehouse lines of credit, $8.0 million in advances from FHLBNY and $1.6 million in other liabilities.
Total stockholders’ equity increased $12.4 million, or 7.8%, to $171.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. The $12.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $8.4 million in net income, $3.1 million in net treasury stock activity, $704,000 related to restricted stock units and stock options, $298,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan offset by $176,000 related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,670,619 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.22 per share, of which 1,135,086 were reported as treasury stock. Of the 1,670,619 shares repurchased, 186,960 shares have been used for grants awarded to directors, executive officers and non-executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2020 and 2019. Of these 186,960 shares, 166 shares were retained to satisfy a recipient’s taxes and other withholding obligations and these shares remain as part of treasury stock. In addition, 348,739 shares were sold to Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation in a privately negotiated transaction.
About PDL Community Bancorp
PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association. Ponce Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent from alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states and is subject to the regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Cash
$
32,541
$
13,551
$
26,936
$
14,302
$
15,875
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
33,551
76,571
45,142
61,790
60,756
Total cash and cash equivalents
66,092
90,122
72,078
76,092
76,631
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
48,536
30,929
17,498
14,512
13,800
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
1,720
1,732
1,743
—
—
Placement with banks
2,739
2,739
2,739
2,739
—
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
15,308
13,725
35,406
13,100
1,030
Loans receivable, net
1,343,578
1,230,458
1,158,640
1,108,956
1,072,417
Accrued interest receivable
13,134
12,547
11,396
9,995
7,677
Premises and equipment, net
34,057
33,625
32,045
32,113
32,102
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost
6,156
6,057
6,426
6,414
6,422
Deferred tax assets
5,493
4,569
4,656
3,586
4,328
Other assets
10,837
7,204
12,604
9,844
5,824
Total assets
$
1,547,650
$
1,433,707
$
1,355,231
$
1,277,351
$
1,220,231
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,236,161
$
1,138,546
$
1,029,579
$
973,244
$
936,219
Accrued interest payable
55
66
60
58
48
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
7,682
9,264
7,019
7,739
6,007
Advances from the FHLBNY and others
109,255
109,255
117,255
117,283
117,284
Warehouse lines of credit
13,084
11,664
29,961
9,065
—
Mortgage loan fundings payable
743
676
1,483
1,457
—
Other liabilities
8,780
3,032
10,330
10,131
5,674
Total liabilities
1,375,760
1,272,503
1,195,687
1,118,977
1,065,232
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized
185
185
185
185
185
Treasury stock, at cost
(15,069
)
(19,285
)
(18,114
)
(18,281
)
(17,172
)
Additional paid-in-capital
85,956
85,470
85,105
85,817
85,481
Retained earnings
105,925
99,993
97,541
95,913
91,904
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(41
)
28
135
168
150
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP
(5,066
)
(5,187
)
(5,308
)
(5,428
)
(5,549
)
Total stockholders' equity
171,890
161,204
159,544
158,374
154,999
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,547,650
$
1,433,707
$
1,355,231
$
1,277,351
$
1,220,231
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Interest on loans receivable
$
15,603
$
14,925
$
14,070
$
13,375
$
12,162
Interest on deposits due from banks
2
2
10
5
3
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
239
250
233
223
228
Total interest and dividend income
15,844
15,177
14,313
13,603
12,393
Interest expense:
Interest on certificates of deposit
1,108
1,219
1,422
1,597
1,730
Interest on other deposits
382
382
448
500
534
Interest on borrowings
622
684
769
655
608
Total interest expense
2,112
2,285
2,639
2,752
2,872
Net interest income
13,732
12,892
11,674
10,851
9,521
Provision for loan losses
586
686
406
620
271
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,146
12,206
11,268
10,231
9,250
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
366
329
263
236
145
Brokerage commissions
430
223
455
447
22
Late and prepayment charges
298
244
81
145
13
Income on sale of mortgage loans
1,288
1,508
2,748
1,372
—
Loan origination
971
539
656
269
—
Gain on sale of real property
4,176
663
—
4,412
—
Other
812
387
596
371
394
Total non-interest income
8,341
3,893
4,799
7,252
574
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
4,212
5,664
6,846
5,554
4,645
Occupancy and equipment
2,838
2,634
2,686
2,584
2,277
Data processing expenses
733
594
578
596
496
Direct loan expenses
1,151
1,009
599
437
199
Insurance and surety bond premiums
143
146
166
138
128
Office supplies, telephone and postage
467
409
385
386
312
Professional fees
2,902
1,262
1,533
1,553
1,336
Marketing and promotional expenses
48
38
—
127
145
Directors fees
69
69
69
69
69
Regulatory dues
120
60
59
49
56
Other operating expenses
958
1,030
1,034
834
772
Total non-interest expense
13,641
12,915
13,955
12,327
10,435
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,846
3,184
2,112
5,156
(611
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,914
732
484
1,147
(40
)
Net income (loss)
$
5,932
$
2,452
$
1,628
$
4,009
$
(571
)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.35
$
0.15
$
0.10
$
0.24
$
(0.03
)
Diluted
$
0.35
$
0.15
$
0.10
$
0.24
$
(0.03
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,737,037
16,548,196
16,558,576
16,612,205
16,723,449
Diluted
16,773,606
16,548,196
16,558,576
16,612,205
16,723,449
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Variance $
Variance %
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Interest on loans receivable
$
30,528
$
24,944
$
5,584
22.39
%
Interest on deposits due from banks
4
69
(65
)
(94.20
%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
489
410
79
19.27
%
Total interest and dividend income
31,021
25,423
5,598
22.02
%
Interest expense:
Interest on certificates of deposit
2,327
3,557
(1,230
)
(34.58
%)
Interest on other deposits
764
1,226
(462
)
(37.68
%)
Interest on borrowings
1,306
1,195
111
9.29
%
Total interest expense
4,397
5,978
(1,581
)
(26.45
%)
Net interest income
26,624
19,445
7,179
36.92
%
Provision for loan losses
1,272
1,417
(145
)
(10.23
%)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
25,352
18,028
7,324
40.63
%
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
695
393
302
76.84
%
Brokerage commissions
653
72
581
*
Late and prepayment charges
542
132
410
310.61
%
Income on sale of mortgage loans
2,796
—
2,796
—
%
Loan origination
1,510
—
1,510
—
%
Gain on sale of real property
4,839
—
4,839
—
%
Other
1,199
599
600
100.17
%
Total non-interest income
12,234
1,196
11,038
*
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
9,876
9,653
223
2.31
%
Occupancy and equipment
5,472
4,294
1,178
27.43
%
Data processing expenses
1,327
963
364
37.80
%
Direct loan expenses
2,160
411
1,749
425.55
%
Insurance and surety bond premiums
289
249
40
16.06
%
Office supplies, telephone and postage
876
628
248
39.49
%
Professional fees
4,164
2,963
1,201
40.53
%
Marketing and promotional expenses
86
379
(293
)
(77.31
%)
Directors fees
138
138
—
—
%
Regulatory dues
180
102
78
76.47
%
Other operating expenses
1,988
1,477
511
34.60
%
Total non-interest expense
26,556
21,257
5,299
24.93
%
Income (loss) before income taxes
11,030
(2,033
)
13,063
*
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
2,646
(249
)
2,895
*
Net income (loss)
$
8,384
$
(1,784
)
$
10,168
*
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.50
$
(0.11
)
N/A
N/A
Diluted
$
0.50
$
(0.11
)
N/A
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,643,138
16,761,993
N/A
N/A
Diluted
16,661,423
16,761,993
N/A
N/A
*Exceeds 500%
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics
At or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
1.59
%
0.72
%
0.50
%
1.28
%
(0.20
%)
Return on average equity (1)
13.95
%
6.16
%
4.03
%
9.95
%
(1.47
%)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
3.60
%
3.76
%
3.50
%
3.33
%
3.13
%
Net interest margin (1) (3)
3.84
%
4.00
%
3.78
%
3.65
%
3.45
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
3.65
%
3.82
%
4.29
%
3.95
%
3.57
%
Efficiency ratio (4)
61.80
%
76.94
%
84.71
%
68.09
%
103.37
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
140.13
%
133.25
%
132.04
%
134.35
%
130.72
%
Average equity to average assets
11.37
%
11.77
%
12.44
%
12.90
%
13.30
%
Capital Ratios:
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)
16.08
%
15.80
%
15.95
%
16.93
%
17.52
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)
14.83
%
14.54
%
14.70
%
15.68
%
16.26
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)
14.83
%
14.54
%
14.70
%
15.68
%
16.26
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)
10.22
%
10.78
%
11.19
%
11.46
%
11.63
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
1.16
%
1.24
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
1.27
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
175.63
%
126.07
%
127.28
%
131.00
%
118.89
%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)
(0.07
%)
(0.02
%)
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans
0.66
%
0.99
%
1.00
%
0.98
%
1.08
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.58
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.95
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.58
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.95
%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90
1.01
%
1.32
%
1.35
%
1.36
%
1.51
%
Other:
Number of offices (5)
19
20
20
20
14
Number of full-time equivalent employees (6)
231
236
227
230
179
(1)
Annualized where appropriate.
(2)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)
Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5)
Number of offices included 5 offices for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and included 6 offices for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 due to the acquisition of Mortgage World.
(6)
Subsequent to July 10, 2020, number of full-time equivalent employees includes full-time equivalent employees related to Mortgage World.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor Owned
$
325,409
23.82
%
$
317,895
25.51
%
$
319,596
27.27
%
$
320,438
28.55
%
$
317,055
29.25
%
Owner-Occupied
98,839
7.24
%
99,985
8.02
%
98,795
8.43
%
93,340
8.31
%
91,345
8.43
%
Multifamily residential
318,579
23.33
%
315,078
25.28
%
307,411
26.23
%
284,775
25.37
%
274,641
25.34
%
Nonresidential properties
211,181
15.46
%
215,340
17.28
%
218,929
18.68
%
217,771
19.40
%
209,068
19.29
%
Construction and land
125,265
9.17
%
119,339
9.57
%
105,858
9.03
%
99,721
8.88
%
96,841
8.93
%
Total mortgage loans
1,079,273
79.02
%
1,067,637
85.66
%
1,050,589
89.64
%
90.52
%
988,950
91.24
%
Non-mortgage loans:
Business loans (1)
253,935
18.59
%
142,135
11.40
%
94,947
8.10
%
96,700
8.61
%
93,394
8.62
%
Consumer loans (2)
32,576
2.39
%
36,706
2.94
%
26,517
2.26
%
9,806
0.87
%
1,578
0.14
%
Total non-mortgage
286,511
20.98
%
178,841
14.34
%
121,464
10.36
%
106,506
9.48
%
94,972
8.76
%
Total loans, gross
1,365,784
100.00
%
1,246,478
100.00
%
1,172,053
100.00
%
1,122,551
100.00
%
1,083,922
100.00
%
Net deferred loan
(6,331
)
(512
)
1,457
786
2,256
Allowance for losses
(15,875
)
(15,508
)
(14,870
)
(14,381
)
(13,761
)
Loans, net
$
1,343,578
$
1,230,458
$
1,158,640
$
1,108,956
$
1,072,417
(1)
As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, business loans include $241.5 million, $132.5 million, $85.3 million, $86.2 million and $83.6 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
(2)
As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, consumer loans include $32.0 million, $35.9 million, $25.5 million and $8.7 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain Technologies, LLC.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Deposits
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Demand (1)
$
320,404
25.91
%
$
242,255
21.28
%
$
189,855
18.44
%
$
186,328
19.15
%
$
192,429
20.55
%
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW/IOLA accounts
28,996
2.35
%
32,235
2.83
%
39,296
3.82
%
29,618
3.04
%
26,477
2.83
%
Money market accounts
172,925
13.99
%
157,271
13.81
%
136,258
13.23
%
148,877
15.30
%
125,631
13.42
%
Reciprocal deposits
151,443
12.25
%
137,402
12.07
%
131,363
12.76
%
108,367
11.13
%
96,915
10.35
%
Savings accounts
130,430
10.55
%
130,211
11.44
%
125,820
12.22
%
120,883
12.42
%
119,277
12.74
%
Total NOW, money
483,794
39.14
%
457,119
40.15
%
432,737
42.03
%
407,745
41.89
%
368,300
39.34
%
Certificates of deposit of
74,941
6.06
%
77,418
6.80
%
78,435
7.62
%
80,403
8.26
%
81,786
8.74
%
Brokered certificates of
83,506
6.76
%
86,004
7.55
%
52,678
5.12
%
55,878
5.74
%
55,878
5.97
%
Listing service deposits (2)
66,518
5.38
%
61,133
5.37
%
39,476
3.83
%
49,342
5.07
%
54,370
5.81
%
All other certificates of
206,998
16.75
%
214,617
18.85
%
236,398
22.96
%
193,548
19.89
%
183,456
19.59
%
Total certificates of
431,963
34.95
%
439,172
38.57
%
406,987
39.53
%
379,171
38.96
%
375,490
40.11
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
915,757
74.09
%
896,291
78.72
%
839,724
81.56
%
786,916
80.85
%
743,790
79.45
%
Total deposits
$
1,236,161
100.00
%
$
1,138,546
100.00
%
$
1,029,579
100.00
%
$
973,244
100.00
%
$
936,219
100.00
%
(1)
As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, included in demand deposits are deposits related to net PPP funding.
(2)
As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020 there were $28.9 million, $28.8 million, $27.0 million, $26.9 million and $26.8 million in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-accrual loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
1,983
$
2,907
$
2,808
$
2,750
$
2,767
Owner occupied
1,593
1,585
1,053
1,075
1,327
Multifamily residential
955
946
946
210
—
Nonresidential properties
1,408
3,761
3,776
3,830
4,355
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Non-mortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing
$
5,939
$
9,199
$
8,583
$
7,865
$
8,449
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
242
$
246
$
249
$
267
$
272
Owner occupied
2,199
2,195
2,197
2,191
2,198
Multifamily residential
—
—
—
—
—
Nonresidential properties
659
661
654
655
656
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Non-mortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans
3,100
3,102
3,100
3,113
3,126
Total non-accrual loans
$
9,039
$
12,301
$
11,683
$
10,978
$
11,575
Total non-performing assets
$
9,039
$
12,301
$
11,683
$
10,978
$
11,575
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
3,347
$
3,362
$
3,378
$
3,396
$
3,730
Owner occupied
2,431
2,466
2,505
2,177
2,348
Multifamily residential
—
—
—
—
—
Nonresidential properties
755
750
754
759
762
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Non-mortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
$
6,533
$
6,578
$
6,637
$
6,332
$
6,840
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt
$
15,572
$
18,879
$
18,320
$
17,310
$
18,415
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans
0.66
%
0.99
%
1.00
%
0.98
%
1.08
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.58
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.95
%
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt
1.01
%
1.32
%
1.35
%
1.36
%
1.51
%
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (1)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (2)
$
1,332,808
$
15,603
4.70
%
$
1,024,019
$
12,162
4.78
%
Securities (3)
41,218
170
1.65
%
16,750
146
3.50
%
Other (4)
60,439
71
0.47
%
68,900
85
0.50
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,434,465
15,844
4.43
%
1,109,669
12,393
4.49
%
Non-interest-earning assets
66,240
65,829
Total assets
$
1,500,705
$
1,175,498
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW/IOLA
$
30,370
$
32
0.42
%
$
29,692
$
38
0.51
%
Money market
300,326
311
0.42
%
196,707
458
0.94
%
Savings
131,397
38
0.12
%
117,166
37
0.13
%
Certificates of deposit
431,324
1,108
1.03
%
375,708
1,730
1.85
%
Total deposits
893,417
1,489
0.67
%
719,273
2,263
1.27
%
Advance payments by borrowers
11,086
1
0.04
%
8,947
1
0.04
%
Borrowings
119,162
622
2.09
%
120,647
608
2.03
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,023,665
2,112
0.83
%
848,867
2,872
1.36
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing demand
293,626
—
165,161
—
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
12,848
—
5,165
—
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
306,474
—
170,326
—
Total liabilities
1,330,139
2,112
1,019,193
2,872
Total equity
170,566
156,305
Total liabilities and total equity
$
1,500,705
0.83
%
$
1,175,498
1.36
%
Net interest income
$
13,732
$
9,521
Net interest rate spread (5)
3.60
%
3.13
%
Net interest-earning assets (6)
$
410,800
$
260,802
Net interest margin (7)
3.84
%
3.45
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
140.13
%
130.72
%
(1)
Annualized where appropriate.
(2)
Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)
Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)
Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate(1)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (2)
$
1,286,226
$
30,528
4.79
%
$
999,758
$
24,944
5.02
%
Securities (3)
31,919
346
2.19
%
17,484
229
2.63
%
Other (4)
53,548
147
0.55
%
53,560
250
0.93
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,371,693
31,021
4.56
%
1,070,802
25,423
4.77
%
Non-interest-earning assets
65,102
51,647
Total assets
$
1,436,795
$
1,122,449
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW/IOLA
$
31,720
$
70
0.45
%
$
29,359
$
77
0.53
%
Money market
288,779
615
0.43
%
178,589
1,075
1.21
%
Savings
129,191
77
0.12
%
115,438
72
0.13
%
Certificates of deposit
418,722
2,327
1.12
%
377,431
3,557
1.90
%
Total deposits
868,412
3,089
0.72
%
700,817
4,781
1.37
%
Advance payments by borrowers
9,999
2
0.04
%
8,464
2
0.05
%
Borrowings
124,429
1,306
2.12
%
114,643
1,195
2.10
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,002,840
4,397
0.88
%
823,924
5,978
1.46
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing demand
254,588
—
136,903
—
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
13,297
—
4,065
—
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
267,885
—
140,968
—
Total liabilities
1,270,725
4,397
964,892
5,978
Total equity
166,070
157,557
Total liabilities and total equity
$
1,436,795
0.88
%
$
1,122,449
1.46
%
Net interest income
$
26,624
$
19,445
Net interest rate spread (5)
3.68
%
3.31
%
Net interest-earning assets (6)
$
368,853
$
246,878
Net interest margin (7)
3.91
%
3.65
%
Average interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities
136.78
%
129.96
%
(1)
Annualized where appropriate.
(2)
Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)
Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)
Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Other Data
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Other Data
Common shares issued
18,463,028
18,463,028
18,463,028
18,463,028
18,463,028
Less treasury shares
1,135,086
1,444,776
1,337,059
1,346,679
1,228,737
Common shares outstanding at end of period
17,327,942
17,018,252
17,125,969
17,116,349
17,234,291
Book value per share
$
9.92
$
9.47
$
9.32
$
9.25
$
8.99
Tangible book value per share
$
9.92
$
9.47
$
9.32
$
9.25
$
8.99
