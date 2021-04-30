PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2021 First Quarter Results
NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”) and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. (“Mortgage World”), reported net income of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and a net loss of ($1.2 million), or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.
First Quarter Highlights
Net interest income of $12.9 million for the current quarter increased $1.2 million, or 10.4% from prior quarter and increased $3.0 million, or 29.9% from same quarter last year.
Income before income taxes of $3.2 million for the current quarter increased $1.1 million, or 50.8% from prior quarter and increased $4.6 million, or 323.9% from same quarter last year.
Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.77% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.94% from the prior quarter and 1.48% from same quarter last year.
The net interest margin was 4.00% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.78% for the prior quarter and 3.87% from same quarter last year.
The net interest rate spread was 3.76% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.50% for the prior quarter and 3.51% from same quarter last year.
The efficiency ratio was 76.94% for the current quarter compared to 84.71% for the prior quarter and 102.62% from same quarter last year.
Non-performing loans of $12.3 million increased $2.6 million year-over-year and equates to 0.99% of total loans receivable as of March 31, 2021.
Net loans receivable were $1.23 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $71.8 million, or 6.2%, from December 31, 2020.
Deposits were $1.14 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $109.0 million, or 10.6%, from December 31, 2020.
President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments
Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted “This is a great start for the new year and reflects our executing well on all fronts. We significantly grew our deposit base while lowering our cost of funds; our loan portfolio continued to expand while improving our net interest margin. We continue investing in GPS, our Sales Force initiative, while lowering our operating expenses and increasing profitability. In addition, Mortgage World is contributing nicely to our product and income diversification. Importantly, these accomplishments could not have happened without the dedication and commitment of our expanding Ponce Family to each other, our values and our stakeholders. We are now poised to benefit from the rediscovery of the important role MDIs and CDFIs like us have in remediating the disparate effects of the pandemic, and the wealth and financial gaps present, in our communities.”
Executive Chairman’s Comments
Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added “Our focus on building stakeholder value during 2021 is reflected in our Company’s nine-month payback of its $1.8 million acquisition of Mortgage World, the repurchase of 107,717 common shares during the first quarter of 2021, the renovation of four more branches and contributing to the stabilization of our communities with $132.5 million in PPP loans to over 1,700 small businesses.
Loan Payment Deferrals
Through March 31, 2021, 406 loans aggregating $376.1 million had received forbearance primarily consisting of the deferral of principal, interest, and escrow payments for a period of three months. Of those 406 loans, 337 loans aggregating $303.6 million are no longer in deferment and continue performing pursuant to their terms and 69 loans in the amount of $72.4 million remained in deferment and are in renewed forbearance. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. The initial and extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.
Results of Operations Summary
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $2.5 million, compared to $1.6 million of net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and a ($1.2 million) net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The change from the three months ended March 31, 2020 is primarily due to a $3.3 million increase in non-interest income, a $3.0 million increase in net interest income, a decrease of $460,000 in provision for loan losses, offset by a $2.1 million increase in non-interest expense and a $941,000 increase in provision for income taxes.
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $12.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 10.4%, from the three months ended December 31, 2020 and an increase of $3.0 million, or 29.9%, from the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Net interest margin was 4.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 22 basis points from 3.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and an increase of 13 basis points from 3.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Net interest rate spread increased by 25 basis points to 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in the net interest rate spread was primarily due to a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 62 basis points to 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from 1.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 offset by a decrease on the average yield on interest-earning assets of 37 basis points to 4.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 5.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Non-interest income decreased $906,000 to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased $3.3 million from $622,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease on income from the sale of mortgage loans, a $232,000 decrease in brokerage commissions, and a decrease of $209,000 in other non-interest income, offset by a non-recurring $663,000 gain, net of expenses, on the sale of real property recognized in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $163,000 in late and prepayment charges. The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 was due to $1.5 million in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World operations, a non-recurring $663,000 gain, net of expenses, on the sale of real property recognized in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $539,000 in loan origination fees.
Non-interest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 7.5%, to $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased $2.1 million, or 19.3% from $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was attributable to decreases of $1.2 million in compensation and benefits and $271,000 in professional fees, offset by an increase of $410,000 in direct loan expenses. The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily reflects Mortgage World operations and was attributable to increases of $797,000 in direct loan expenses, $656,000 in compensation and benefits, $617,000 in occupancy and equipment, $325,000 in other non-interest expense and $127,000 in data processing expenses, offset by decreases of $365,000 in professional fees and $196,000 in marketing and promotional expenses.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $78.5 million, or 5.8%, to $1.43 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases in net loans receivable of $71.8 million, including $57.7 million in PPP loans, cash and cash equivalents of $18.0 million, available-for-sale securities of $13.4 million, premises and equipment, net, of $1.6 million and accrued interest receivable of $1.2 million. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, of $21.7 million, other assets of $5.4 million, FHLBNY stock of $369,000 and deferred taxes of $87,000.
Total liabilities increased $76.8 million, or 6.4%, to $1.27 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $109.0 million in deposits and $2.2 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance. The increase in total liabilities was offset by decreases of $18.3 million in warehouse lines of credit, $8.0 million in advances from FHLBNY, $7.3 million in other liabilities and $807,000 in mortgage loan fundings payable.
Total stockholders’ equity increased $1.7 million, or 1.0%, to $161.2 million at March 31, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. The $1.7 million increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $2.5 million in net income, $352,000 related to restricted stock units and stock options, $134,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, offset by $1.2 million in stock repurchases and $107,000 related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,631,570 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.27 per share, of which 1,444,776 were reported as treasury stock. Of the 1,631,570 shares repurchased, a total of 186,960 shares have been used for grants given to directors, executive officers and non-executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2020 and 2019. Of these 186,960 shares, 166 shares were retained to satisfy a recipient’s taxes and other withholding obligations and these shares remain as part of treasury stock.
About PDL Community Bancorp
PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered savings association. Ponce Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent from alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic and the Company’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Cash
$
13,551
$
26,936
$
14,302
$
15,875
$
13,165
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
76,571
45,142
61,790
60,756
90,795
Total cash and cash equivalents
90,122
72,078
76,092
76,631
103,960
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
30,929
17,498
14,512
13,800
19,140
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
1,732
1,743
—
—
—
Placement with banks
2,739
2,739
2,739
—
—
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
13,725
35,406
13,100
1,030
1,030
Loans receivable, net
1,230,458
1,158,640
1,108,956
1,072,417
972,979
Accrued interest receivable
12,547
11,396
9,995
7,677
4,198
Premises and equipment, net
33,625
32,045
32,113
32,102
32,480
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost
6,057
6,426
6,414
6,422
7,889
Deferred tax assets
4,569
4,656
3,586
4,328
4,140
Other assets
7,204
12,604
9,844
5,824
5,127
Total assets
$
1,433,707
$
1,355,231
$
1,277,351
$
1,220,231
$
1,150,943
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,138,546
$
1,029,579
$
973,244
$
936,219
$
829,741
Accrued interest payable
66
60
58
48
86
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
9,264
7,019
7,739
6,007
8,295
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others
109,255
117,255
117,283
117,284
152,284
Warehouse lines of credit
11,664
29,961
9,065
—
—
Mortgage loan fundings payable
676
1,483
1,457
—
—
Other liabilities
3,032
10,330
10,131
5,674
4,794
Total liabilities
1,272,503
1,195,687
1,118,977
1,065,232
995,200
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized
185
185
185
185
185
Treasury stock, at cost
(19,285
)
(18,114
)
(18,281
)
(17,172
)
(16,490
)
Additional paid-in-capital
85,470
85,105
85,817
85,481
85,132
Retained earnings
99,993
97,541
95,913
91,904
92,475
Accumulated other comprehensive income
28
135
168
150
110
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP
(5,187
)
(5,308
)
(5,428
)
(5,549
)
(5,669
)
Total stockholders' equity
161,204
159,544
158,374
154,999
155,743
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,433,707
$
1,355,231
$
1,277,351
$
1,220,231
$
1,150,943
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Interest on loans receivable
$
14,925
$
14,070
$
13,375
$
12,162
$
12,782
Interest on deposits due from banks
2
10
5
3
66
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
250
233
223
228
182
Total interest and dividend income
15,177
14,313
13,603
12,393
13,030
Interest expense:
Interest on certificates of deposit
1,219
1,422
1,597
1,730
1,827
Interest on other deposits
382
448
500
534
692
Interest on borrowings
684
769
655
608
587
Total interest expense
2,285
2,639
2,752
2,872
3,106
Net interest income
12,892
11,674
10,851
9,521
9,924
Provision for loan losses
686
406
620
271
1,146
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
12,206
11,268
10,231
9,250
8,778
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
329
263
236
145
248
Brokerage commissions
223
455
447
22
50
Late and prepayment charges
244
81
145
13
119
Income on sale of mortgage loans
1,508
2,748
1,372
—
—
Loan origination
539
656
269
—
—
Gain on sale of real property
663
—
4,412
—
—
Other
387
596
371
394
205
Total non-interest income
3,893
4,799
7,252
574
622
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
5,664
6,846
5,554
4,645
5,008
Occupancy and equipment
2,634
2,686
2,584
2,277
2,017
Data processing expenses
594
578
596
496
467
Direct loan expenses
1,009
599
437
199
212
Insurance and surety bond premiums
146
166
138
128
121
Office supplies, telephone and postage
409
385
386
312
316
Professional fees
1,262
1,533
1,553
1,336
1,627
Marketing and promotional expenses
38
—
127
145
234
Directors fees
69
69
69
69
69
Regulatory dues
60
59
49
56
46
Other operating expenses
1,030
1,034
834
772
705
Total non-interest expense
12,915
13,955
12,327
10,435
10,822
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,184
2,112
5,156
(611
)
(1,422
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
732
484
1,147
(40
)
(209
)
Net income (loss)
$
2,452
$
1,628
$
4,009
$
(571
)
$
(1,213
)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.15
$
0.10
$
0.24
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.07
)
Diluted
$
0.15
$
0.10
$
0.24
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.07
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,548,196
16,558,576
16,612,205
16,723,449
16,800,538
Diluted
16,548,196
16,558,576
16,612,205
16,723,449
16,800,538
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Variance $
Variance %
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Interest on loans receivable
$
14,925
$
12,782
$
2,143
16.77
%
Interest on deposits due from banks
2
66
(64
)
(96.97
%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
250
182
68
37.36
%
Total interest and dividend income
15,177
13,030
2,147
16.48
%
Interest expense:
Interest on certificates of deposit
1,219
1,827
(608
)
(33.28
%)
Interest on other deposits
382
692
(310
)
(44.80
%)
Interest on borrowings
684
587
97
16.52
%
Total interest expense
2,285
3,106
(821
)
(26.43
%)
Net interest income
12,892
9,924
2,968
29.91
%
Provision for loan losses
686
1,146
(460
)
(40.14
%)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
12,206
8,778
3,428
39.05
%
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
329
248
81
32.66
%
Brokerage commissions
223
50
173
346.00
%
Late and prepayment charges
244
119
125
105.04
%
Income on sale of mortgage loans
1,508
—
1,508
—
%
Loan origination
539
—
539
—
%
Gain on sale of real property
663
—
663
—
%
Other
387
205
182
88.78
%
Total non-interest income
3,893
622
3,271
525.88
%
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
5,664
5,008
656
13.10
%
Occupancy and equipment
2,634
2,017
617
30.59
%
Data processing expenses
594
467
127
27.19
%
Direct loan expenses
1,009
212
797
375.94
%
Insurance and surety bond premiums
146
121
25
20.66
%
Office supplies, telephone and postage
409
316
93
29.43
%
Professional fees
1,262
1,627
(365
)
(22.43
%)
Marketing and promotional expenses
38
234
(196
)
(83.76
%)
Directors fees
69
69
—
—
%
Regulatory dues
60
46
14
30.43
%
Other operating expenses
1,030
705
325
46.10
%
Total non-interest expense
12,915
10,822
2,093
19.34
%
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,184
(1,422
)
4,606
323.91
%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
732
(209
)
941
450.24
%
Net income (loss)
$
2,452
$
(1,213
)
$
3,665
302.14
%
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.15
$
(0.07
)
N/A
N/A
Diluted
$
0.15
$
(0.07
)
N/A
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,548,196
16,800,538
N/A
N/A
Diluted
16,548,196
16,800,538
N/A
N/A
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics
At or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
0.72
%
0.50
%
1.28
%
(0.20
%)
(0.46
%)
Return on average equity (1)
6.16
%
4.03
%
9.95
%
(1.47
%)
(3.07
%)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
3.76
%
3.50
%
3.33
%
3.13
%
3.51
%
Net interest margin (1) (3)
4.00
%
3.78
%
3.65
%
3.45
%
3.87
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
3.82
%
4.29
%
3.95
%
3.57
%
4.07
%
Efficiency ratio (4)
76.94
%
84.71
%
68.09
%
103.37
%
102.62
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
133.25
%
132.04
%
134.35
%
130.72
%
129.16
%
Average equity to average assets
11.77
%
12.44
%
12.90
%
13.30
%
14.85
%
Capital Ratios:
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)
15.80
%
15.95
%
16.93
%
17.52
%
17.84
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)
14.54
%
14.70
%
15.68
%
16.26
%
16.59
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)
14.54
%
14.70
%
15.68
%
16.26
%
16.59
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)
10.78
%
11.19
%
11.46
%
11.63
%
12.76
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
1.24
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
1.27
%
1.37
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
126.07
%
127.28
%
131.00
%
118.89
%
138.47
%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)
(0.02
%)
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans
0.99
%
1.00
%
0.98
%
1.08
%
1.00
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.95
%
0.85
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.95
%
0.85
%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets
1.32
%
1.35
%
1.36
%
1.51
%
1.49
%
Other:
Number of offices (5)
20
20
20
14
14
Number of full-time equivalent employees (6)
236
227
230
179
184
(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Number of offices at March 31, 2021 included 6 offices due to acquisition of Mortgage World.
(6) Number of full-time equivalent employees at March 31, 2021 included 46 full-time equivalent employees related to Mortgage World.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor Owned
$
317,895
25.51
%
$
319,596
27.27
%
$
320,438
28.55
%
$
317,055
29.25
%
$
308,206
31.31
%
Owner-Occupied
99,985
8.02
%
98,795
8.43
%
93,340
8.31
%
91,345
8.43
%
93,887
9.54
%
Multifamily residential
315,078
25.28
%
307,411
26.23
%
284,775
25.37
%
274,641
25.34
%
259,326
26.35
%
Nonresidential properties
215,340
17.28
%
218,929
18.68
%
217,771
19.40
%
209,068
19.29
%
210,225
21.36
%
Construction and land
119,339
9.57
%
105,858
9.03
%
99,721
8.88
%
96,841
8.93
%
100,202
10.18
%
Total mortgage loans
1,067,637
85.66
%
1,050,589
89.64
%
1,016,045
90.52
%
988,950
91.24
%
971,846
98.74
%
Non-mortgage loans:
Business loans (1)
142,135
11.40
%
94,947
8.10
%
96,700
8.61
%
93,394
8.62
%
11,183
1.13
%
Consumer loans (2)
36,706
2.94
%
26,517
2.26
%
9,806
0.87
%
1,578
0.14
%
1,288
0.13
%
Total non-mortgage loans
178,841
14.34
%
121,464
10.36
%
106,506
9.48
%
94,972
8.76
%
12,471
1.26
%
Total loans, gross
1,246,478
100.00
%
1,172,053
100.00
%
1,122,551
100.00
%
1,083,922
100.00
%
984,317
100.00
%
Net deferred loan origination costs
(512
)
1,457
786
2,256
2,146
Allowance for losses on loans
(15,508
)
(14,870
)
(14,381
)
(13,761
)
(13,484
)
Loans, net
$
1,230,458
$
1,158,640
$
1,108,956
$
1,072,417
$
972,979
(1) As of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, business loans include $132.5 million, $85.3 million, $86.2 million and $83.6 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
(2) As of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, consumer loans include $35.9 million, $25.5 million and $8.7 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain Technologies, LLC.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Deposits
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Demand (1)
$
242,255
21.28
%
$
189,855
18.44
%
$
186,328
19.15
%
$
192,429
20.55
%
$
110,801
13.35
%
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW/IOLA accounts
32,235
2.83
%
39,296
3.82
%
29,618
3.04
%
26,477
2.83
%
31,586
3.81
%
Money market accounts
157,271
13.81
%
136,258
13.23
%
148,877
15.30
%
125,631
13.42
%
121,629
14.66
%
Reciprocal deposits
137,402
12.07
%
131,363
12.76
%
108,367
11.13
%
96,915
10.35
%
62,384
7.52
%
Savings accounts
130,211
11.44
%
125,820
12.22
%
120,883
12.42
%
119,277
12.74
%
112,318
13.53
%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts
457,119
40.15
%
432,737
42.03
%
407,745
41.89
%
368,300
39.34
%
327,917
39.52
%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more
77,418
6.80
%
78,435
7.62
%
80,403
8.26
%
81,786
8.74
%
81,486
9.82
%
Brokered certificates of deposit
86,004
7.55
%
52,678
5.12
%
55,878
5.74
%
55,878
5.97
%
51,661
6.23
%
Listing service deposits (2)
61,133
5.37
%
39,476
3.83
%
49,342
5.07
%
54,370
5.81
%
55,842
6.73
%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K
214,617
18.85
%
236,398
22.96
%
193,548
19.89
%
183,456
19.59
%
202,034
24.35
%
Total certificates of deposit
439,172
38.57
%
406,987
39.53
%
379,171
38.96
%
375,490
40.11
%
391,023
47.13
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
896,291
78.72
%
839,724
81.56
%
786,916
80.85
%
743,790
79.45
%
718,940
86.65
%
Total deposits
$
1,138,546
100.00
%
$
1,029,579
100.00
%
$
973,244
100.00
%
$
936,219
100.00
%
$
829,741
100.00
%
(1) As of March 31, 2021, December 31, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, included in demand deposits are deposits related to net PPP funding.
(2) As of March 31, 2021, there were $28.8 million in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-accrual loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
2,907
$
2,808
$
2,750
$
2,767
$
2,327
Owner occupied
1,585
1,053
1,075
1,327
1,069
Multifamily residential
946
946
210
—
—
Nonresidential properties
3,761
3,776
3,830
4,355
3,228
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Non-mortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans)
$
9,199
$
8,583
$
7,865
$
8,449
$
6,624
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
246
$
249
$
267
$
272
$
276
Owner occupied
2,195
2,197
2,191
2,198
2,185
Multifamily residential
—
—
—
—
—
Nonresidential properties
661
654
655
656
653
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Non-mortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans
3,102
3,100
3,113
3,126
3,114
Total non-accrual loans
$
12,301
$
11,683
$
10,978
$
11,575
$
9,738
Total non-performing assets
$
12,301
$
11,683
$
10,978
$
11,575
$
9,738
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor owned
$
3,362
$
3,378
$
3,396
$
3,730
$
3,730
Owner occupied
2,466
2,505
2,177
2,348
2,359
Multifamily residential
—
—
—
—
—
Nonresidential properties
750
754
759
762
1,300
Construction and land
—
—
—
—
—
Non-mortgage loans:
Business
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
$
6,578
$
6,637
$
6,332
$
6,840
$
7,389
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans
$
18,879
$
18,320
$
17,310
$
18,415
$
17,127
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans
0.99
%
1.00
%
0.98
%
1.08
%
1.00
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.95
%
0.85
%
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets
1.32
%
1.35
%
1.36
%
1.51
%
1.49
%
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (1)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (2)
$
1,239,127
$
14,925
4.88
%
$
975,499
$
12,782
5.27
%
Securities (3)
22,516
176
3.17
%
18,218
83
1.83
%
Other (4)
46,581
76
0.66
%
38,220
165
1.73
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,308,224
15,177
4.70
%
1,031,937
13,030
5.07
%
Non-interest-earning assets
63,951
37,467
Total assets
$
1,372,175
$
1,069,404
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW/IOLA
$
33,085
$
38
0.47
%
$
29,026
$
38
0.53
%
Money market
277,104
304
0.44
%
160,471
618
1.54
%
Savings
126,961
39
0.12
%
113,710
35
0.12
%
Certificates of deposit
405,980
1,219
1.22
%
379,154
1,827
1.93
%
Total deposits
843,130
1,600
0.77
%
682,361
2,518
1.48
%
Advance payments by borrowers
8,899
1
0.05
%
7,980
1
0.05
%
Borrowings
129,755
684
2.14
%
108,640
587
2.17
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
981,784
2,285
0.94
%
798,981
3,106
1.56
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing demand
215,116
—
108,646
—
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
13,754
—
2,968
—
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
228,870
—
111,614
—
Total liabilities
1,210,654
2,285
910,595
3,106
Total equity
161,521
158,809
Total liabilities and total equity
$
1,372,175
0.94
%
$
1,069,404
1.56
%
Net interest income
$
12,892
$
9,924
Net interest rate spread (5)
3.76
%
3.51
%
Net interest-earning assets (6)
$
326,440
$
232,956
Net interest margin (7)
4.00
%
3.87
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
133.25
%
129.16
%
(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Other Data
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Other Data
Common shares issued
18,463,028
18,463,028
18,463,028
18,463,028
18,463,028
Less treasury shares
1,444,776
1,337,059
1,346,679
1,228,737
1,163,288
Common shares outstanding at end of period
17,018,252
17,125,969
17,116,349
17,234,291
17,299,740
Book value per share
$
9.47
$
9.32
$
9.25
$
8.99
$
9.00
Tangible book value per share
$
9.47
$
9.32
$
9.25
$
8.99
$
9.00
