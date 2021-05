PDS Biotechnology Establishes Partnership With Head and Neck Cancer Alliance

Strategic partnership offers both organizations a way to share information about emerging treatment options with clinicians and patients battling HPV-attributed head and neck cancer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel therapy for HPV-associated cancer based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, and the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance (HNCA) today announced a partnership. This collaboration seeks to raise awareness of new and developing treatment options, including available clinical trials, for patients with HPV-attributed head and neck cancer diagnoses.



Unlike many other cancers, the incidence of head and neck cancer is increasing in the United States, primarily due to rates of infection with human papillomavirus (HPV). Because head and neck cancer is often diagnosed at later stages, treatment is often more difficult and more invasive. PDS Biotech is working to change the landscape of HPV-attributed head and neck cancer treatment with their lead candidate, PDS0101, which uses Versamune® to activate the immune system to recognize HPV-associated cancer cells and respond by inducing T-cells to attack and destroy them.

Partnerships such as the one between PDS Biotech and HNCA are becoming more common in the patient advocacy and biotechnology spaces. By combining their efforts, partners can more efficiently spread the word about emerging treatments, clinical trials, and additional options for patients who may not have responded to traditional therapies.

“Raising awareness of treatment options for patients and their families who are dealing with head and neck cancer that has returned or spread is critical,” said Dr. Lauren V. Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. “Treatment options for these patients can be limited and the search often expands to include investigational therapies being studied in clinical research. We’re excited to partner with the HNCA to raise awareness of these options for patients and physicians.”

“There are exciting things happening in clinical research for head and neck cancer therapies,” said Amanda Hollinger, Executive Director of HNCA. “Partnering with companies like PDS Biotech who are leading the way forward and working together to raise awareness of new and developing treatment options brings hope to patients, survivors, and families of those battling cancer, as well as offering new avenues of treatment for clinicians.”

Head and neck cancer refers to cancers that arise in the mouth, voice box, throat, sinuses, nasal cavity, or salivary glands. Worldwide in 2021, there will be more than 650,000 new cases of oral, head and neck cancer diagnosed and approximately 330,000 deaths from these cancers. Over the last few decades, there has been a 225% increase in HPV-attributed head and neck cancer diagnoses. In 2018, head and neck cancer surpassed cervical cancer as the most common HPV-attributed cancer in the United States.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune®-based products overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. Our immuno-oncology product candidates are initially being studied in combination therapy to potentially enhance efficacy without compounding toxicity across a range of cancer types. The company’s lead investigational cancer immunotherapy product PDS0101 is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies in HPV-associated cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About PDS0101

PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the utility of the Versamune® platform with targeted antigens in HPV-expressing cancers. In partnership with Merck and Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA® in a Phase 2 study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotech is also conducting two additional Phase 2 studies in advanced HPV-associated cancers and advanced localized cervical cancer with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, respectively.

About Head and Neck Cancer Alliance

HNCA’s mission is to advance prevention, detection, treatment and rehabilitation of oral, head and neck cancer through public awareness, research, advocacy and survivorship. As the one-stop center for patients, survivors, and family members seeking information about head and neck cancer, HNCA provides support to head and neck cancer patients throughout the year and works in partnership with healthcare, corporate, and community partners to raise awareness of ongoing research in head and neck oncology and educate the public in the disease process, treatment and prevention of oral, head and neck cancers. Led by a Board of Directors with expertise in head and neck surgery, research, and survivorship, HNCA develops strategic priorities to tackle the challenges facing those impacted by this disease.

