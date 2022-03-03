PDS Recognizes Gadsen City Pharmacy in its Annual Showcase of Success Series

Onstage at the 2022 PDS Super-Conference, Melissa and Glenn Leslie, owners of Gadsen City Pharmacy, explain how Medication Synchronization has dramatically impacted the success of their pharmacy.

Lake Worth, FL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) recognized Gadsen City Pharmacy, in Gadsen, AL, during its annual Super-Conference, Showcase of Success series, for overcoming adversity throughout the pandemic.

Melissa and Glenn Leslie, owners of Gadsen City Pharmacy, have served their community for 17 years. Initially a small pharmacy of just one pharmacist and two employees, today the pharmacy is a healthcare hub, employing 17 staff members and three pharmacists.

Melissa recognized that a medication synchronization program would make a significant impact on her pharmacy and the patients she served. In order to achieve success, her staff also needed to understand its importance. From the delivery drivers to the pharmacy technicians, Melissa engaged her team, ultimately making the medication synchronization program a huge success.



“We all have to work together, or medication synchronization just does not work,” states Melissa.

Having the support of the team, within six months Gadsen City Pharmacy met 60% of their medication synchronization goals. Through this program implementation, the Gadsen City Pharmacy team now has more time to focus on other clinical services for their community.

Melissa candidly shares, “I can't thank the medication synchronization program enough. It has been the key to our success. I was one of those pharmacists that did not want to do it. Because of the PDS programs and direction that Sharon, our business coach, gave us, our staff is doing great.”

To learn more about Gadsen City Pharmacy, please visit gadsdencitypharmacy.com

Gadsen City Pharmacy | 911 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS)

PDS is a coaching-based professional services company devoted exclusively to improving the performance of independent pharmacies. PDS empowers independent pharmacy owners with the solutions and skills they need to make their lives better and their businesses more valuable. For more information about PDS, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com or call (800) 987-7386.

Story continues

Attachment

CONTACT: Erin Brown PDS 4439100525 ebrown@pharmacyowners.com



