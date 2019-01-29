PDVSA Bond Traders Ensnared as U.S. Trade Ban Threatens Default

(Bloomberg) -- Investors got an unwelcome surprise Monday when the Trump administration put limits on trading debt from Venezuela’s state-run oil company, part of sweeping measures targeting Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The sanctions ban U.S. persons from buying bonds issued by Petroleos de Venezuela on the secondary market, leaving them with two options: sell to a non-U.S. person or hang on to the notes. Yet ambiguity from the Treasury Department is leading some debt traders outside the U.S. to also refrain from trading, according to Cecely Hugh, investment counsel in emerging-market debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments in London. She said a strict interpretation could imply that firms with U.S. employees would also be restricted.

Traders at several major U.S. hedge funds said their lawyers advised them not to touch the bonds for now without further guidance from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. Trading volume on PDVSA’s debt was down 99.7 percent on Tuesday from its five-week average, according to Trace, FINRA’s bond-price reporting system.

"There’s no way out," said Ray Zucaro, the chief investment officer at RVX Asset Management in Miami, who holds PDVSA bonds. "Who is going to buy them? Locals are broke or out in the streets and Europeans will expect similar trading bans."

Meantime, the U.S. sanctions make a default on PDVSA’s 2020 notes, the one bond Venezuela has continued to service while skipping more than $9 billion in payments, all but guaranteed, according to Francisco Rodriguez, the chief economist at Torino Capital in New York. The consequences of default are much higher on those bonds since they’re backed by a first-priority lien on a 50.1 percent stake in Citgo Holding Inc., PDVSA’s U.S. refining arm. But there’s little reason for Maduro’s government to pay after Washington handed control of Venezuelan bank accounts in the U.S. to National Assembly President Juan Guaido, whom the Trump administration recognizes as interim leader.

"PDVSA has no incentive to pay it given the loss of Citgo, nor even the capacity to do so," Rodriguez said.

