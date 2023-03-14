Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the probiotics dietary supplement market are Probi, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, ProbioFerm, Probium, UAS Laboratories, BioGaia, Contract NUTRA, Custom Probiotics Inc.

, Mercola Probiotics, Nebraska Cultures, Nutraceutix, NutraScience Labs, Winclove BV, and Bayer AG.



The global pea protein ingredients market grew from $1.72 billion in 2022 to $1.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The pea protein ingredients market is expected to grow to $2.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The pea protein ingredients market consists of sales of pea flour, pea protein concentrate, pea protein isolate, sauces, cereals, baking mixes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The pea protein ingredients are used in the preparation of smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content in them.Pea protein ingredients refer to food products and protein supplements that are derived and extracted from yellow and green split peas, Pisum sativum.



The pea protein ingredients consist of flour, isolate, and concentrate. These proteins are alternatives to those derived from animals and soy.



North America was the largest region in the probiotics dietary supplements market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the probiotics dietary supplement market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main sources of probiotics dietary supplements are yeast and bacteria.The yeast probiotics dietary supplements are used as dietary supplements as it contains high contents of vitamin B, proteins, amino acids, peptides, and trace minerals.



The various forms are capsules, chewable and gummies, powders, tablets and soft gels, among others.The products are distributed through business-to-business, and business-to-consumer channels.



It is sourced from yellow split peas, chickpeas, lentils, that have different applications are infant formula, food supplements, specialty nutrients, nutritional supplements that are used as human probiotics, and animal probiotics.



The prevalence of digestive disorders is expected to propel the growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market.Digestive disorder refers to any health problem that occurs in the digestive tract.



Increasing incidences of digestive disorders are due to poor nutrition, an unbalanced diet, and lifestyle change.The probiotic supplements help in curing digestive diseases like intestinal inflammation, urogenital infections, and antibiotic-associated diarrhea by fighting against bad bacteria along with good bacteria in humans’ intestines.



According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, around 60 to 70 million people are affected by all digestive diseases in the USA in 2020.According to a survey on digestive health’ of Indian families by ITC in 2021, about 56% of Indian families have reported digestive health issues.



The prevalence of digestive disorders globally supports the growth of the probiotics dietary supplement market.



Strategic partnerships are shaping the probiotic dietary supplements market.The companies operating in the probiotics dietary supplements market are collaborating on the development of advanced dietary supplements.



For instance, in June 2021, Kaged Muscle, a US-based sports nutrition company collaborated with Lonza Group AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company to develop Lonza’s new probiotic ingredient in the US market named TWK10, which is expected to increase exercise endurance by up to 75%.In April 2019, Chr Hansen Holding AS, a Denmark-based bioscience company patterns with Lonza Group AG to accelerate momentum in the microbiome and beneficial bacteria with 50/50 partnerships.



Addtionallly, In June 2021, a Swedish company Probi partnered with Oriflame, Swiss multi-level marketing to introduce probiotic supplements across the world in the health segment.



In November 2021, ADM, a US-based nutrition and agricultural origination and processing company acquired Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. With this deal, ADM aims to power its growth and strengthen its innovation leadership in dietary supplements and functional foods and serve customers around the world. Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc., is a US-based provider of dietary supplements that use probiotics, prebiotics, and enzyme technology.



The countries covered in the probiotics dietary supplement market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The probiotics dietary supplements market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides probiotics dietary supplements market statistics, including probiotics dietary supplements industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a probiotics dietary supplements market share, detailed probiotics dietary supplements market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the probiotics dietary supplements industry. This probiotics dietary supplements market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

