U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,046.51
    +28.74 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,861.35
    +144.26 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,508.11
    +114.30 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.52
    +34.80 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.64
    +0.74 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.80
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5310
    -0.0200 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3060
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,138.18
    -44.48 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.48
    +6.68 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

PEABODY TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

·1 min read

ST. LOUIS , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.  A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com prior to the call.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. Toll Free             1 833 816 1387
Canada Toll Free       1 866 284 3684
International Toll        1 412 317 0480

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel.  Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future.  For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Karla Kimrey
314.342.7900

Peabody. (PRNewsFoto/Peabody Energy)
Peabody. (PRNewsFoto/Peabody Energy)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-quarter-ended-december-31-2022-301735030.html

SOURCE Peabody

Recommended Stories