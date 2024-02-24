On February 23, 2024, Mark Spurbeck, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU), sold 6,826 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Peabody Energy Corp is a coal company which engages in the mining of thermal coal and metallurgical coal. The company operates through the following segments: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining. Peabody Energy Corp's coal products are essential for electricity generation and steel production and are marketed and sold to electricity-generating utilities and industrial customers worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,723 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells for Peabody Energy Corp.

Peabody Energy Corp EVP and CFO Mark Spurbeck Sells 6,826 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Peabody Energy Corp were trading at $24.57, resulting in a market cap of $3.244 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.97, which is below the industry median of 7.55 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $24.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $21.41, Peabody Energy Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

Peabody Energy Corp EVP and CFO Mark Spurbeck Sells 6,826 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

