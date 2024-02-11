Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.1% to US$25.28 in the week after its latest yearly results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$4.9b coming in 2.2% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$5.00, in line with analyst appraisals. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from five analysts covering Peabody Energy is for revenues of US$4.44b in 2024. This implies a definite 10% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 29% to US$4.09 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.57b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.83 in 2024. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$28.60, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Peabody Energy analyst has a price target of US$32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 10% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Peabody Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Peabody Energy's earnings potential next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

