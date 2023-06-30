Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Peabody Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$5.8b - US$866m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Peabody Energy has an ROCE of 37%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 23% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Peabody Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Peabody Energy. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 259%. The company is now earning US$0.4 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Peabody Energy appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 28% less capital to run its operation. Peabody Energy may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Our Take On Peabody Energy's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Peabody Energy has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 47% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Peabody Energy does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

