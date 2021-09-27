Peabody and UMWA Reach Consensual Agreement on New Labor Contract

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement by the union representing the company's hourly workers at its Shoal Creek mine.

"Peabody is pleased to have reached an agreement with our Shoal Creek mine employees that we believe is beneficial for all stakeholders, allowing the mine to operate safely and efficiently", said Marc Hathhorn, President of Peabody's Australian and seaborne mining operations. "We appreciate the cooperation of the UMWA leadership and our Shoal Creek employees in reaching an agreement."

