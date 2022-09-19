U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Peace Leaders Conference Tells United Nations: Declare GLOBAL PEACE EDUCATION DAY!

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international peace educators, advocates, diplomats, and artists will gather online Tuesday, September 20 to petition the United Nations to make Global Peace Education Day an annual United Nations event. The yearly Global Peace Education Day spotlights the success of peace education in transforming lives in the face of war, pandemic and climate change.  GlobalPeaceEducation.com/Petition

GABRIELA RAMOS, Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO & Conference Chair of the Event

Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO Assistant Director General for Human and Social Sciences chairs the event. "The search for peace may be as old as humanity itself," she says. "Peace must be nurtured everyday through the knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes needed to understand, appreciate and cooperate.  If a simple virus can learn how to spread across the planet, surely we human beings can learn to spread peace."

GlobalPeaceEducation.com/Conference

"If we prepared for peace the way we prepare for war, we wouldn't be in this mess," says actor Michael Nouri, who serves a conference host.  Eight global peace leaders will petition the United Nations to declare an Global Peace Education Day.

"As human beings, we must empower ourselves to bring inner as well as outer peace." says Ambassador Anwarul Chowdhury, former UN Undersecretary General and former UN Security Council President.

"A global network of peace educators is very important because it allows us to establish a culture of peace," says Ouided Bouchamaoui, who won the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for her role in stabilizing Tunisian democracy.

"We need educators who can educate in a culture of peace and non-violence," says former UNESCO Director General Dr. Francisco Mayor Zaragoza.  "A United Nations Global Peace Education Day will provide a transition from a culture of war to a culture of peace."

Other distinguished petitioners include Germany's Reiner Braun, Executive Director, International Peace Bureau;  Dr. Doudou Diene of Senegal, former United Nations Special Rapporteur on racism;  Francisco Rojas, Rector of the UN University of Peace in Costa Rica; Ambassador Al Alim Alsoswa: Yemen's first woman Minister of Human Rights; Ambassador to the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark; and Garry Jacobs: President and CEO, World Academy of Art & Science.

The 2022 theme for Global Peace Education Day is Empowering Educators for Peace.  Following the petition, the conference will host presentations by prominent peace educators including America's Prem Rawat, creator of the Peace Education Program operating in 70 countries in over 30 languages, Australia's Steve Killelea, developer of the Global Peace Index;  and Canada's Kehkashan Basu, UN Human Rights Champion, who launched the Green Hope Foundation when she was 12 years old.  Dr. Stephane Monney-Moundjo, director general of CAFRAD, the Pan-African development organization, charts the progress of his group, and Professor Dr. Karim Errouaki, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Foreign Affairs and International Development, the State of the African Diaspora (SOAD) cites the importance of peace education in Africa.  GlobalPeaceEducation.com/Speakers

Chicago physician and pastor, Bishop Horace Smith, MD, speaks about the need for global justice in a global culture of peace. France's Guila Clara Kessous, UNESCO Artist of Peace, leads a global roundtable on restoring human dignity with arts.

Last year, more than 1,500 people attended from 86 countries.  Registration for the online event is free at GlobalPeaceEducation.com/Registration.

Free Registration at GlobalPeaceEducation.com/Registration

#GlobalPeaceEducationDay #peace #peaceeducation #teachers #peaceeducationprogram #education #peacebuilding

SOURCE Global Peace Education Day

Recommended Stories

  • United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November

    The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday. Hamad Al Marzooqi told The National, a state-linked newspaper, that the “Rashid” rover, named for Dubai's ruling family, would be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15. The rover is to be launched aboard a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket and deposited on the moon by a Japanese ispace lander sometime in March.

  • Shane Beamer apologizes for reaction to Title IX recognition at South Carolina football game

    South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer apologized for shouting for women athletes being honored to get off the field during the game vs. Georgia.

  • NEAR protocol spin-off Open Web Collective launches venture arm to invest in early-stage web3

    Open Web Collective, a blockchain and web3 accelerator, has launched a new division called OWC Ventures to invest in early-stage crypto startups, the team exclusively told TechCrunch. The division is backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group and the blockchain protocol NEAR (which OWC previously spun out from), Jeff Lavoie, head of investments at OWC Ventures, said to TechCrunch. There will also be a fund behind OWC Ventures, which has not closed yet, but the team said it anticipates “raising a $20 million vehicle for pre-seed to Series A deals with co-investment opportunities.”

  • Iran president rules out meeting with Biden, saying it won’t be beneficial

    Ebrahim Raisi says he sees no ‘changes in reality’ from Trump administration as hopes to revive nuclear talks dampen

  • ‘Zombie’: The Story Behind The Cranberries’ Deathless Classic

    A furious anti-terrorism lament, ‘Zombie’ found the The Cranberries unleashing 'the most aggressive song we’d written.'

  • Jimmy Garoppolo: Return to 49ers offense just like riding a bike

    Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t expect to be running the 49ers offense this season, but that’s just what he was doing for most of Sunday’s 27-7 win over the Seahawks. Garoppolo was expected to move on to another team this offseason, but shoulder surgery led to no compelling trade offers and the 49ers opted to sign [more]

  • Why is inflation still so high right now, and when can we expect it to finally stop?

    Americans are still seeing rising prices almost everywhere they look, with some sectors are being hit harder than others.

  • Fed to put a ‘firm foot on the brake pedal’ this week

    The Federal Reserve will put a 'firm foot on the brake pedal' of the economy this week in the continuing effort slow demand and therefore cool inflation.

  • Congress stock trading 'continues to degrade the trust’ of Americans, Democrat says

    Congressional stock trading is back in the limelight following a New York Times analysis that found 97 members of Congress engaged in stock market transactions that could potentially be seen as conflicts of interest.

  • Russia Accused of Abandoning Injured Troops as Putin Heads Toward Total ‘Failure’

    JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty ImagesRussia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a mammoth failure that has only bolstered the country’s adversaries, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, professional head of the British armed forces, said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday.“Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives. He wanted to subjugate Ukraine. That’s not going to happen…He wanted to break the international resolve. Well, actually, that’s strengthened over this period,” he said.Radakin furt

  • Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins

    The Federal Reserve, after chasing inflation for the better part of a year, will look ahead as far as 2025 in new projections this week that will show more fully the depth and length of the economic "pain" its policymakers expect to be needed to stop the current surge in prices. The pace of price increases, which by the Fed's preferred measure are running at more than three times its 2% target, have hardly budged in the face of the most rapid set of U.S. interest rate increases in about 30 years. The projections, due to be published alongside the Fed's latest policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, will show just how aggressively U.S. central bank officials feel interest rates must rise to respond to the inflationary wave, and what economic cracks they see appearing as a result in terms of slower growth or higher unemployment.

  • Do Kwon at Risk of an Interpol Red Notice as Net Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol for help in arresting Do Kwon, the progenitor of a $60 billion cryptocurrency wipeout, as they seek to charge him with alleged crimes including breaking capital-markets laws. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs Puti

  • The Latest U.S.-China Worry: Another Ramp-Up in the Tech Cold War

    The already-fractured U.S.-China relationship could worsen as the U.S. rolls out more restrictions aimed at curbing China's access to technology and investments.

  • Italy's right-wing bloc set for election win: five questions for markets

    Italy's right-wing bloc looks set to win a majority in both houses of parliament in next Sunday's election, at a time when soaring energy prices and rising interest rates create growing challenges for the highly-indebted state. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, is seen as frontrunner to become Italy's first female prime minister.

  • Germany Closes In on Gas Deals With UAE to Narrow Russian Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinGermany may secure supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United Arab Emirates in the coming days as part of the country’s push

  • How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Help Retirees Save on Healthcare

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act contains five new healthcare benefits for retirees. Because Congressional Democrats in the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act through the reconciliation process, its healthcare provisions apply only to Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs. Consider … Continue reading → The post Inflation Reduction Act: 5 Ways Retirees Can Save on Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Regional Banks Might Face New Rules for Dealing With a Crisis

    WASHINGTON—A group of President Biden-appointed bank regulators are considering new rules to require large regional banks to add to financial cushions that could be called on in times of crisis. The steps under consideration include requirements that the regional firms raise long-term debt that can help absorb losses in case of their own insolvency, according to three people familiar with the matter, extending a slimmed-down version of requirements that at present apply only to the largest U.S. megabanks. The most likely path for achieving these new requirements is through a formal rule-making process led by the Federal Reserve, the prospects for which banks and their trade groups are already beginning to fight on the grounds that the measure is unneeded and that their costs outweigh any benefits.

  • Cult Vibes: Trump Ends Rally In Bizarre Fashion, Leaving Crowd Mesmerized

    Members of the crowd raised their hands in a weird salute to the former president

  • Negotiating with the Russian Federation because of the fear of nuclear weapons is the beginning of the Third World War Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 17 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:53 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that Russia will use nuclear weapons, but calls on the world to stop Russia's threats. Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters Quote: "It's a matter of destroying the Earth, the beginning of it.

  • Big U.S. bank CEOs to be grilled by Congress on consumer, social issues

    The chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. retail banks will be grilled this week by lawmakers on a slew of issues, from the state of the economy to their stances on hot-button issues including abortion and fossil-fuel lending. Payments fraud, boosting diversity, mergers and access to bank branches, are also expected to feature when the CEOs appear before the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committees on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according bank officials, congressional aides and lobbyists. The line-up includes the CEOs of the four largest U.S. banks: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, Citi's Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo's Charles Scharf.