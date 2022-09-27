U.S. markets closed

Peaceful Christ The King Cemetery to Host Open House Starting October 1

·2 min read

Next Open House will Highlight Zero Percent Financing for 48 Months

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will host several open house events this fall to help Catholics gain knowledge and confidence before a difficult time arises. The timing is apropos given the state of the economy and each family's need to protect their heritage.

Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, N.J., features special committal gazebo sections. Elegant marble and granite-covered outdoor columbariums are also available for cremation spaces. Traditional plots with minimalist flat markers surrounded by a peaceful, picturesque environment are perfect for praying and meditating. Our caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will answer questions and share information with no obligation. Special 0% interest financing will be available.
"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," says Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "The worries of last-minute burial arrangements should not become part of a family's grieving process, especially when experiencing profound sorrow. We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of preplanning."

Open house weekend will take place Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the serene Christ The King Cemetery in the historic Borough of Franklin Lakes, NJ, in the northwest region of Bergen County, a short distance from the New York state line.

Christ The King Cemetery, located just 20 miles from New York City, features special committal gazebo sections. Elegant marble and granite-covered outdoor columbariums are also available for cremation spaces.

Traditional plots with minimalist flat markers surrounded by a peaceful, picturesque environment are perfect for praying and meditating. The magnificent treescape mesmerizes visitors with a kaleidoscope of leaf colors, making it a comforting destination year-round.

Memorial planning advisors will meet with visitors to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning options, including 0% financing for 48 months.

Christ The King Cemetery is at 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ. For more information, stop by or send an email to cemetery@rcan.org. To learn more, watch the video at www.christthekingcemetery.org.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

Catholic Cemeteries assist individuals and families before, during, and after losing a loved one. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peaceful-christ-the-king-cemetery-to-host-open-house-starting-october-1-301633650.html

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

