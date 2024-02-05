Peaceful Tiverton colonial surrounded by forest sold for over $700K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Tiverton is a spacious colonial that sold for $720,000.

Located on a corner lot in Winterberry Woods, 23 Teaberry Lane, is surrounded by a manicure lawn and mature forestry.

The comfortable 2,218 square foot home features gleaming hardwoods, crown molding, wainscoting, and a farmer’s porch. It offers a large kitchen, a fireplaced family room, a formal dining room, and a cozy sitting room.

Situated on almost two acres of land there is also a full basement, a two car garage, and a private backyard. It was last sold in 2010 for $389,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

17 Goldfinch Drive, for $747,450

from Kim F. Miranda to Robert C. Demelo.

13 Hilltop Road, for $549,900

from Virgilio G. Aguiar to Cheryl Machado.

37 Pembroke Drive, for $341,000

from Nelson Desousa to Theodore Hilchey.

1300 Sturgis Drive, for $800,000

from Ana Melo to Elie Nassif.

68 York Street, for $340,000

from Nielle Garrett to Ortins Cap Partners Grp L.

Fall River

511 Buffinton Street #B, for $198,000

from Powderhorn Properties LLC to Rebecca Levesque.

495 Chicago Street, for $380,000

from Paulo D. Teles to Ricardo A. Barbosa.

750 Davol Street #1215, for $270,000

from Paul D. Dedrick to Daniel J. Ferreira.

11 Dundee Street, for $445,000

from John F. Cabral to Junior S. Fleur.

218 Hamlet Street, for $215,000

from Paula J. Bohun to T&a Realty TInc.

543 June Street, for $550,000

from Suzanne A. Hourihan to Errol J. Antonelli.

25 Lester Street, for $655,000

from Felix Fresneda to Celine Mukasine.

220 Morgan Street, for $460,000

from Erroll J. Antonelli to Neirdeen Polis.

168 Spencer Street, for $334,000

from Tmc Keywest LLC to Maria Dasilva.

670 Valentine Street, for $439,000

from Mary B. Prescott to Kam San.

808 Walnut Street, for $490,000

from Cidalia Correia to Cliff J. Correia.

49 Winter Street, for $650,000

from Lola C. Furtado to Yvon Dorsainval.

Freetown

107 Doctor Braley Road, for $619,900

from Jason P. Grier to Oalga Almeida.

24 Island Road, for $300,000

from Victora A. Morro to Centura Bay LLC.

94 S Main Street, for $340,000

from Stop & Shop Supermarket C to David Cadieux.

New Bedford

9 Beech Street, for $402,000

from Henry D. Grace to Bonnie A. Luiz.

1475 Braley Road #21, for $210,000

from Jks Investment LLC to Sherry L. Alves.

114 Butler Street, for $375,000

from Gerard A. Laperriere to Jillian B. Rush.

33 Farland Circle, for $600,000

from Shawn W. Edge to Angelina M. Deleo.

38 George Street, for $720,000

from Vb Realty LLC to 38 Grorge St LLC.

51 Julie, for $400,000

from Ronnette A. Barros to Magatte Toure.

11 Maywood Street, for $275,000

from Kenneth W. Camille to Widaly Infantino.

136 N Front Street, for $337,000

from Ronald Oliveira to Ana P. Faria.

426 Park Street, for $290,000

from Barros Ft to Robin H. Linaes.

82 Sutton Street, for $200,000

from Kenneth Buckley to Carlos Costa.

336 Tinkham Street, for $177,000

from Michael J. Spooner to Kyle M. Brum.

211 Union Street, for $1,600,000

from Horne Rt to B&r Legacy Group Rt.

278 Union Street, for $1,560,000

from Lewis D. Jackson to 10 At 8th LLC.

Somerset

274 Kaufman Road, for $435,000

from Robert R. Boulanger to Timothy Tavares.

23 New Jersey Avenue, for $406,000

from Donna L. Harrington to Cassandra J. Sousa.

681 Riverside Avenue, for $892,100

from Magoni Ft to Gorman Restaurant Grp Rlt.

75 Summer Street, for $365,000

from Jeffrey A. Pelchat to Julia Buckley.

Swansea

976 Bark Street, for $145,000

from Melanie L. Tavares to Martelly Bldg & Desing Co.

54 Bond Street, for $330,000

from Thomas J. King to Jonathan Higginbotham.

95 Eastern Avenue, for $256,048

from Pauline L. Hickey to Longbridge Financial LLC.

Marvel Street, for $220,000

from Mark A. Camara to Jennifer Dutra.

80 Nimitz Road, for $460,000

from Brock Res Properties LLC to Elizabeth M. Castro.

445 Sharps Lot Road, for $965,000

from A-Hayden Realty LLC to Yejung Han.

5 Terry Avenue, for $570,000

from Villella Corp to Tanya L. Alves.

Tiverton

15 Bay Street, for $160,000

from Joyce A Patenaude T to Charles Russo.

132 Campion Avenue, for $225,000

from Cote Maximin C Est to James Cote.

1703 Crandall Road, for $650,000

from Edgar R & Lavault RET to Portsmouth Properties LLC.

105 Fir Avenue, for $435,000

from Tri J Construction LLC to David J. Decosta.

23 Teaberry Lane, for $720,000

from Colin D. Wallace to Michael Duarte.

24 Well Meadow Way, for $450,000

from Christopher Amaral to Victoria Resendes.

Westport

980 American Legion, for $420,750

from Justin J. Pavao to Stephen Fish.

306 Charlotte White Road, for $680,000

from Dana Medeiros to Derek Pinto.

1 Chestnut Street, for $409,000

from Richard E. Jordan to Krystal Jordan.

50 Spinnaker Way, for $865,000

from Spinnaker Way LLC to Dana Medeiros.

