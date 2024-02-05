Peaceful Tiverton colonial surrounded by forest sold for over $700K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Tiverton is a spacious colonial that sold for $720,000.
Located on a corner lot in Winterberry Woods, 23 Teaberry Lane, is surrounded by a manicure lawn and mature forestry.
The comfortable 2,218 square foot home features gleaming hardwoods, crown molding, wainscoting, and a farmer’s porch. It offers a large kitchen, a fireplaced family room, a formal dining room, and a cozy sitting room.
Situated on almost two acres of land there is also a full basement, a two car garage, and a private backyard. It was last sold in 2010 for $389,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
17 Goldfinch Drive, for $747,450
from Kim F. Miranda to Robert C. Demelo.
13 Hilltop Road, for $549,900
from Virgilio G. Aguiar to Cheryl Machado.
37 Pembroke Drive, for $341,000
from Nelson Desousa to Theodore Hilchey.
1300 Sturgis Drive, for $800,000
from Ana Melo to Elie Nassif.
68 York Street, for $340,000
from Nielle Garrett to Ortins Cap Partners Grp L.
Fall River
511 Buffinton Street #B, for $198,000
from Powderhorn Properties LLC to Rebecca Levesque.
495 Chicago Street, for $380,000
from Paulo D. Teles to Ricardo A. Barbosa.
750 Davol Street #1215, for $270,000
from Paul D. Dedrick to Daniel J. Ferreira.
11 Dundee Street, for $445,000
from John F. Cabral to Junior S. Fleur.
218 Hamlet Street, for $215,000
from Paula J. Bohun to T&a Realty TInc.
543 June Street, for $550,000
from Suzanne A. Hourihan to Errol J. Antonelli.
25 Lester Street, for $655,000
from Felix Fresneda to Celine Mukasine.
220 Morgan Street, for $460,000
from Erroll J. Antonelli to Neirdeen Polis.
168 Spencer Street, for $334,000
from Tmc Keywest LLC to Maria Dasilva.
670 Valentine Street, for $439,000
from Mary B. Prescott to Kam San.
808 Walnut Street, for $490,000
from Cidalia Correia to Cliff J. Correia.
49 Winter Street, for $650,000
from Lola C. Furtado to Yvon Dorsainval.
Freetown
107 Doctor Braley Road, for $619,900
from Jason P. Grier to Oalga Almeida.
24 Island Road, for $300,000
from Victora A. Morro to Centura Bay LLC.
94 S Main Street, for $340,000
from Stop & Shop Supermarket C to David Cadieux.
New Bedford
9 Beech Street, for $402,000
from Henry D. Grace to Bonnie A. Luiz.
1475 Braley Road #21, for $210,000
from Jks Investment LLC to Sherry L. Alves.
114 Butler Street, for $375,000
from Gerard A. Laperriere to Jillian B. Rush.
33 Farland Circle, for $600,000
from Shawn W. Edge to Angelina M. Deleo.
38 George Street, for $720,000
from Vb Realty LLC to 38 Grorge St LLC.
51 Julie, for $400,000
from Ronnette A. Barros to Magatte Toure.
11 Maywood Street, for $275,000
from Kenneth W. Camille to Widaly Infantino.
136 N Front Street, for $337,000
from Ronald Oliveira to Ana P. Faria.
426 Park Street, for $290,000
from Barros Ft to Robin H. Linaes.
82 Sutton Street, for $200,000
from Kenneth Buckley to Carlos Costa.
336 Tinkham Street, for $177,000
from Michael J. Spooner to Kyle M. Brum.
211 Union Street, for $1,600,000
from Horne Rt to B&r Legacy Group Rt.
278 Union Street, for $1,560,000
from Lewis D. Jackson to 10 At 8th LLC.
Somerset
274 Kaufman Road, for $435,000
from Robert R. Boulanger to Timothy Tavares.
23 New Jersey Avenue, for $406,000
from Donna L. Harrington to Cassandra J. Sousa.
681 Riverside Avenue, for $892,100
from Magoni Ft to Gorman Restaurant Grp Rlt.
75 Summer Street, for $365,000
from Jeffrey A. Pelchat to Julia Buckley.
Swansea
976 Bark Street, for $145,000
from Melanie L. Tavares to Martelly Bldg & Desing Co.
54 Bond Street, for $330,000
from Thomas J. King to Jonathan Higginbotham.
95 Eastern Avenue, for $256,048
from Pauline L. Hickey to Longbridge Financial LLC.
Marvel Street, for $220,000
from Mark A. Camara to Jennifer Dutra.
80 Nimitz Road, for $460,000
from Brock Res Properties LLC to Elizabeth M. Castro.
445 Sharps Lot Road, for $965,000
from A-Hayden Realty LLC to Yejung Han.
5 Terry Avenue, for $570,000
from Villella Corp to Tanya L. Alves.
Tiverton
15 Bay Street, for $160,000
from Joyce A Patenaude T to Charles Russo.
132 Campion Avenue, for $225,000
from Cote Maximin C Est to James Cote.
1703 Crandall Road, for $650,000
from Edgar R & Lavault RET to Portsmouth Properties LLC.
105 Fir Avenue, for $435,000
from Tri J Construction LLC to David J. Decosta.
23 Teaberry Lane, for $720,000
from Colin D. Wallace to Michael Duarte.
24 Well Meadow Way, for $450,000
from Christopher Amaral to Victoria Resendes.
Westport
980 American Legion, for $420,750
from Justin J. Pavao to Stephen Fish.
306 Charlotte White Road, for $680,000
from Dana Medeiros to Derek Pinto.
1 Chestnut Street, for $409,000
from Richard E. Jordan to Krystal Jordan.
50 Spinnaker Way, for $865,000
from Spinnaker Way LLC to Dana Medeiros.
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfer for Greater Fall River in January