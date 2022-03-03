U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,841.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,196.25
    -43.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.10
    -4.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.15
    +2.55 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +10.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.05
    -2.27 (-6.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3390
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7350
    +0.2150 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,197.75
    -884.54 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.91
    -27.63 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.81
    -24.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

‘Peaceful World’ Token May Be Spoofing Ukraine’s Airdrop

Tracy Wang, Shaurya Malwa

The ‘Peaceful World’ crypto token project appears to be spoofing Ukraine’s much-anticipated airdrop.

  • Transactions on Etherscan that appear as if the official Ukraine Donation Wallet is airdropping tokens to wallet addresses seem to be controlled by an outside party.

  • "What happened is they made the token transferrable by anyone without approvals," explained Twitter user @razoreth. "All you need to do is send all the tokens to a wallet and use their airdrop function to send tokens out from that wallet."


