‘Peaceful World’ Token May Be Spoofing Ukraine’s Airdrop
The ‘Peaceful World’ crypto token project appears to be spoofing Ukraine’s much-anticipated airdrop.
Transactions on Etherscan that appear as if the official Ukraine Donation Wallet is airdropping tokens to wallet addresses seem to be controlled by an outside party.
"What happened is they made the token transferrable by anyone without approvals," explained Twitter user @razoreth. "All you need to do is send all the tokens to a wallet and use their airdrop function to send tokens out from that wallet."