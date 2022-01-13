'Peacemaker' is now streaming on HBO Max—here's how to watch it

'Peacemaker' just premiered on HBO Max.

2022 is shaping up to be a good year for superhero (or villain) spinoffs. One of the first in the lineup for DC Comics comes from James Gunn, director of 2021's The Suicide Squad—Peacemaker, starring John Cena in the title role. Peacemaker debuted his particular brand of warped, blustery morals in The Suicide Squad, and the series will explore his continued role as a tool of 'peace.'

The new series spans eight episodes written by Gunn, and stars Cena alongside Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick. Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How can you stream Peacemaker?

You can stream Peacemaker and more with an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as the new Gossip Girl series, The Sex Lives of College Girls and the new season of Insecure.

What is Peacemaker about?

Written by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, Peacemaker explores Peacemaker's story in the aftermath of the events of The Suicide Squad. The series features new and old DC characters, including Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Economos (Steve Agee) and Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick).

If the trailer is anything to go on, Peacemaker is experiencing a bit of a transitional moment. As part of yet another isolated task force, he is asked to complete some morally questionable tasks in the name of peace; the trailer reveals that, at long last, he's experiencing some uncertainty about his convictions. Both Harcourt and Economos were part of the group of administrators overseeing Task Force X during the Suicide Squad mission to Corto Maltese, so it's possible they've been saddled with Peacemaker as punishment for their actions in the film.

You can stream other DC films and series The Suicide Squad, Doom Patrol, Titans, Watchmen and more on HBO Max, and on Thursday, January 13, you can start watching Peacemaker.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is the new streaming service from HBO. HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including Succession and The Matrix Resurrections. You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone Ad-Free HBO Max subscription starts at $14.99/month. Right now, you can sign up for 20% off of the subscription for twelve months.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure, The White Lotus, Watchmen and Hacks. The platform hosts movies, series and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix, Ocean’s 8, Wonder Woman and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Steven Universe and many more.

